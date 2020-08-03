On July 27 at 11:20 p.m., Lee A. Wolleat, 37, from Oroville, Wash., was stopped for a traffic infraction. His vehicle was half on the road and half in a driveway. He was booked into Pacific County Jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
On July 28 at 8 a.m. on School Road, it was discovered that a gate latch had been unblocked, and gasoline was stolen, as well as about $9,000 in tools. An attempt to start a truck with a screwdriver resulted in approximately $2,000 in dam-age to the vehicle.
A disturbance was reported at Sid Snyder Drive and Boulevard at 12:14 p.m.
At 3:45 p.m., an assault was reported at the merry-go-round in Culbertson Park. After some name calling, one person was punched in the nose. No one wanted to press charges.
On July 30 at 8:09 p.m., Travis W. Davidson, 21, from Long Beach was stopped and cited for driving with a suspended license second-degree.
On Aug. 2 at 1:21 a.m., a noise complaint was received about a group of “older men,” who were whooping and hollering with really loud music playing. After being contacted they turned the music down and said they would call it a night.
