On Dec. 1 at 11:38 p.m., in Ilwaco, a Long Beach Police Officer made contact with Enrique J. DeWolf, 26, from Seaview for excessive speed and erratic driving. DeWolf allegedly resisting arrest. He was subsequently booked into Pacific County Jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants and resisting arrest.
On Dec. 4 at 11:24 a.m., theft of funds was reported.
