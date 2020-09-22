On Sept. 9 at 10:06 a.m. on Spruce Street in Ilwaco, Jacqueline R. McKnight, 36, from Ilwaco, was contacted for an assault. She was subsequently arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
At 10:35 a.m., on 6th Street, a fence had been damaged at a business, with damage estimated to be about $1,500.
At 3:58 p.m. in Ilwaco, a boat was trespassed and a TV was among the items stolen.
At 9:01 p.m., LBPD stopped a vehicle for no working lights on a trailer being towed. Buddy J. Horneker, 29, from Olympia was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Sept. 11 at 10:02 p.m., a vehicle was being driven on the sidewalk near Bolstad Avenue. The driver, Dustin D. Shepard, 22, from Ocean Park, was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants. A sober person responded to the stop location and removed the vehicle from the roadway.
On Sept. 12 at 4:16 p.m., on Shoreview Drive, a two vehicle non-injury, non-blocking accident was reported. One of the driver’s involved, Bambi M. Douglas, 40, from Long Beach was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Sept. 13 at 3:57 p.m., Timothy J. Walsh, 21, from Vancouver, was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
At 11:30 a.m., Tanner D. Jacobson, 24, from Longview was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Sept. 16 at 8:02 a.m., the Doupe building in Ilwaco had been entered. Nothing appeared to be missing.
At 1:39 p.m. on 28th Street, in Long Beach, a woman called 911 to report her 6-year-old son had hit her with a wiffle ball bat and she wanted an officer to talk to the child about manners, and right and wrong.
On Sept. 19 at 10:05 a.m., a report was received of a man with his pants down. The man had also emptied everything out of his truck and was upset that someone was messing with him. He still had on underwear but was told to get dressed and load everything back in his truck. He didn’t have a valid driver’s license so was instructed to call someone to help him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.