On Dec. 2 at 4:58 p.m., on 2nd Avenue in Ilwaco, LBPD stopped a vehicle driven by Edwin D. Anderson, 41, from Ilwaco, and cited him for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Dec. 9 at 12:31 a.m., in Long Beach, Robert D. Obrien, 30, from Ilwaco was stopped for a traffic citation and arrested for suspected driving under the influence of intoxicants. Charges are pending, waiting blood draw results.
At 11:47 a.m. at Ilwaco Middle School, a 13-year-old female from Seaview was found with a suspected marijuana vape pen. Charges of minor in possession of marijuana less than 40 grams and minor in possession of vape products was sent to juvenile for a charging decision.
On Dec. 11 at 10:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Main Street in Ilwaco. A resident called to report someone trying doors to RVs and locked cars in the area.
On Dec. 12 at 9:07 p.m. on Pacific Avenue North in Long Beach, Amy E. Rodriguez, 34, from Ocean Park was stopped and subsequently cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Dec. 13 at 10:01 p.m., on Pacific Ave., a vehicle was stopped for defective tail lights and the driver, Daylin R. Kemmer, 20, from Long Beach, cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
On Dec. 14 at 1:09 a.m., in Long Beach, an alleged assault was reported at a downtown business. The arriving officer found one person with an abrasion to the right knee and on the left kneecap. The other person sustained a broken arm and an abrasion to the left shoulder. Due to the confusing stories told about who was the suspect and who was the victim, a report will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office for charging consideration. The case remains under investigation.
On Dec. 15 at 9:41 p.m. on 10th Street in Long Beach, Brandi L. Nakaahiki-Young, 35, from Ocean Park, was stopped and cited for suspected driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Dec. 16 at 5:10 a.m. after an incident that occurred on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, suspect Laurel R. Webber, 48, from Long Beach was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for alleged assault third-degree and assault second-degree domestic violence.
On Dec. 18 at 12:45 p.m., a person walking on Boulevard Avenue in Long Beach was allegedly attacked by a dog and bitten on her right thigh, breaking the skin. The dog was described as black and white with a “smashed face.” The health department was contacted about the incident.
