On June 2 at 2:30 a.m., LBPD stopped a vehicle driven by Elizabeth D. Stuart, 62, from Long Beach, who was allegedly traveling 64 mph in a 35 mph zone, had no proof of insurance and no registration in the vehicle. She was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On June 3 at 1:51 a.m., on 10th and Oregon in Long Beach, Chad L. Menard, 41, from Ilwaco was stopped and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree. During the stop, the officer noticed a needle cap on the floorboard of the vehicle. Suspected heroin and multiple pieces of paraphernalia were recovered and placed into evidence pending further testing.
At 11:44 p.m., Joshua D. Walters-Copeland, 39, from Ilwaco was stopped and cited for driving with a suspended license second-degree.
On June 4 at 9:04 a.m., lights were reported stolen from the “Welcome to Long Beach” sign.
On June 7 at 5:17 a.m. in Ilwaco, Neil L. Forster, 40, from Ilwaco, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
