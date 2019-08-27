On Aug. 19 at 12:02 a.m. on 26th Street, an attempted vehicle prowl was reported.
At 3:33 p.m. on 7th Street, April M. Vandemarr, 32, from Long Beach was stopped and cited for driving with a suspended license.
On Aug. 21 at 8:23 p.m. on Washington Avenue, Kevin Gorham, 38, from Long Beach allegedly entered a residence without permission. He left before law enforcement arrived. Gorham will be cited for domestic violence assault.
On Aug. 24 at 3:06 p.m. on Rochelle Way in Ilwaco, LBPD responded to an assault. Jared M. Niemi, 51, from Ilwaco, was booked for domestic violence harassment and assault.
At 9:40 p.m, near the port in Ilwaco, Curt D. Griffeth, 37, from Ocean Park was cited for violation of a standing order.
