April 24 — A reporting party at the Port of Ilwaco stated that someone tried to break into the office but did not make entry. The door handle and frame of the door was broken. They believe a crowbar may have been used. No suspects at this time. Officer took photographs of the door and it will need to be replaced.
An officer investigated an alleged assault of a substitute teacher at Ilwaco High School and cleared the scene after nobody wanted to pursue charges.
April 27 — A reporting party in Long Beach said that two subjects cashed checks that belonged to his construction company, one for $850 and another for $350. He stated they stole five or six checks and he has already contacted his bank and cancelled the remaining ones. Case remains under investigation.
April 28 — A caller said that she discovered people have been taking bottles and other items off the back of their property. She said that a subject told them it was okay. The officer told her extra patrols of her property would be arranged.
An officer responded to a report of a subject lying in the yard moaning and yelling on Washington Street in Long Beach. The officer found a female who “was extremely intoxicated and demanded a ride to South Bend. When I advised her that was not going to happen, she told me she lost her medication and could not
Breath [and] then demanded an ambulance. Medix arrived on-scene and [the subject] became extremely belligerent, refusing transport. I provided [her] with a courtesy ride to OBH and stood by in the ER due to her aggressive behavior.”
