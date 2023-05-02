April 24 — A reporting party at the Port of Ilwaco stated that someone tried to break into the office but did not make entry. The door handle and frame of the door was broken. They believe a crowbar may have been used. No suspects at this time. Officer took photographs of the door and it will need to be replaced.

An officer investigated an alleged assault of a substitute teacher at Ilwaco High School and cleared the scene after nobody wanted to pursue charges.

