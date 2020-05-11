On May 4 at 10:05 a.m., on Washington Avenue in Long Beach, Keely M. Tune, 37, from Long Beach, was stopped for a traffic violation and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
At 5:11 p.m. on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, a counterfeit $100 bill was reported.
On May 6 at 9:28 p.m. on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, Kourtney M. Scott, 30, from Astoria was cited for a traffic citation. She was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On May 10 at 12:28 a.m. on Brumach Street in Ilwaco, a 15-year-old male was accused of indecent liberties. The case was sent to juvenile.
At 6:44 p.m. in Long Beach, an assault was reported. Suspect Crystal T. Parker, 33, from Long Beach allegedly struck another person in the head for not giving her ice cream. A charge of domestic violence fourth-degree assault was sent to the prosecutor.
