On Oct. 10 at 8:09 a.m., Stephen W. Aiken, 39, of Warrenton, and Kelly J. Parker, 39, of Astoria, were arrested and booked into the Pacific County jail for second-degree burglary. The duo were suspects of the break-in at Oman and Sons Storage and returned to the scene of the crime.
On Oct. 10 at 12 p.m., an officer responded to the Port of Ilwaco to the report of a male yelling inside of a truck about “killing things.” The officer contacted the out-of-state man and the man agreed to try and not yell. He was advised to move along and said that he would.
On Oct. 11 at 1 a.m., an officer noticed a man yelling into the window of the Ilwaco Pharmacy about police laws and rights. Two officers contacted the man and asked him to quiet down.
On Oct. 11 at 1:20 p.m., a fence was cut at a construction site at 18th St N and Pacific Avenue. The reporting party was concerned they may return at night and attempt to enter a trailer on the property. Officers provided extra patrols for the area.
On Oct. 11 at 3:40 p.m., a male was reported walking down Ocean Beach Blvd S. with an ashtray stolen from the Best Western. An officer requested a copy of the security footage from the incident.
On Oct. 11 at 7:26 p.m., Darrel C. Fry, 43, of Vancouver, was arrested for second-degree assault for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend inside a hotel.
On Oct. 11 at 10:08 p.m., a report of multiple shots fired was reported on the 200 block of Main St E. Officers learned that raccoons had allegedly gotten inside of a home and the homeowner shot at several, killing two of them, after they tried to attack him.
Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m., a shoplifter was reported at the Supermart. When confronted by the store staff the woman took the items out of a backpack and put them on the counter. She then fled the area before an officer arrived. She was not located.
On Oct. 12 at 4:10 p.m., a subject was reported taking pictures of children at the Ilwaco City Park. The suspect was reportedly traveling in a truck with Nevada plates and while on an additional call later, the man was located and denied taking any pictures.
On Oct. 13 at 9:58 a.m., someone reported that someone opened up social media accounts in their name and attempted to gain access to their credit card account.
On Oct. 13 at 7:16 p.m., a female was reported walking naked on Pacific Avenue S. She was located by officers and taken to Ocean Beach Hospital to be evaluated by a mental health professional.
On Oct. 14 at 5:10 p.m., Holli N. Hickman, 38, of Long Beach, was arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail for third-degree assault for allegedly assaulting a nurse at Ocean Beach Hospital.
On Oct. 15 at 5:37 p.m., a vehicle was observed by an officer parked on School Road with its flasher activated. The vehicle was abandoned and the officer learned that the vehicle had been stolen out of Astoria, Oregon. The vehicle’s owner was contacted.
On Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m., someone reported that their pocketbook was stolen at some point during the day in the area of the Ilwaco Market or Seaview Laundromat. The pocket book had approximately $440 in cash inside.
On Oct. 15 at 8:38 p.m., officers respond to the report of a man who fell into the water at the Port of Ilwaco. The man was attempting to get to an in-laws boat and fell into the water and was pulled out by a bystander. Officers located the boat he was attempting to get to and walked him to it.
On Oct. 15 at 10:30 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on the 800 Block of North Head Rd. The driver was transported to Ocean Beach Hospital and informed officers that another vehicle struck them and fled the area.
On Oct. 16 at 4:21 a.m., a male was reported looking into vehicles at the Port of Ilwaco. An officer contacted the man and learned that his keys, phone and wallet were locked inside of his vehicle. The man was advised to not look into other vehicles.
On Oct. 16 at 6:26 a.m., Joshua L. Fairbank, 33, of Astoria, was allegedly under the influence and was reportedly walking back and forth on top of a truck at the Port of Ilwaco, and caused damage. The damage was valued at approximately $2,000 and a charge of second-degree malicious mischief was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office. The truck’s owner reportedly did not know Fairbank and discovered the man on his truck after leaving Salt.
On Oct. 16 at 11:44 a.m., a male was reported yelling obscenities at a female and telling her to get in a car at Lake Street SE and Elizabeth Avenue SE. The vehicle was reported as a 1980’s gold car but an officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
