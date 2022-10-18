On Oct. 10 at 8:09 a.m., Stephen W. Aiken, 39, of Warrenton, and Kelly J. Parker, 39, of Astoria, were arrested and booked into the Pacific County jail for second-degree burglary. The duo were suspects of the break-in at Oman and Sons Storage and returned to the scene of the crime.

On Oct. 10 at 12 p.m., an officer responded to the Port of Ilwaco to the report of a male yelling inside of a truck about “killing things.” The officer contacted the out-of-state man and the man agreed to try and not yell. He was advised to move along and said that he would.

