On Sept. 27, an assault was reported on School Road in Ilwaco at 4:10 p.m.

On Sept. 28 at 5:49 p.m., Jacob M. Stapleton, 25, from Long Beach was cited for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

On Sept. 30 at 9:08 a.m., Daniel R. Smith, 30, from Long Beach was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

On Oct. 2 at 10:35 a.m. on Hemlock Street in Ilwaco, a homeowner found a hole from a bullet in his garage.

