Jan. 2 — The sheriff’s office was dispatched to Chinook for a suicidal subject, who advised he was going to shoot himself. The subject later complained about being dropped off at the hospital and requested a ride home, and then told dispatch that he was just going to break a window out. Subject left the ER but later returned and told the doctor that he had a gun in his pocket and “is going to end it all.” The ER doctor told the responding officer that the subject said he had a gun in his pocket and was currently in one of the ER rooms. Officer confronted the subject, whose hands were under a blanket. He complied when ordered to show his hands and again claimed to have a gun. The officer searched but found no gun. Subject then claimed to have a knife, but this also proved to be untrue. Subject later transported for involuntary mental treatment.

A caller in Ilwaco reported a prowler after seeing "movement on her camera" and "saw people outside in her back yard." Upon arrival officer observed that the fenced back yard was completely illuminated and observed a deer standing on the outside of the fence. I conducted a check of the back yard and did not observe anyone present. Reporting party came outside and told officer she observed a person on camera at her front door. Although the officer pointed out a nearby deer, she asked the officer to review her cameras because she was convinced someone was outside of her house. “I reviewed the camera footage from cell phone and observed a deer.”

