Jan. 2 — The sheriff’s office was dispatched to Chinook for a suicidal subject, who advised he was going to shoot himself. The subject later complained about being dropped off at the hospital and requested a ride home, and then told dispatch that he was just going to break a window out. Subject left the ER but later returned and told the doctor that he had a gun in his pocket and “is going to end it all.” The ER doctor told the responding officer that the subject said he had a gun in his pocket and was currently in one of the ER rooms. Officer confronted the subject, whose hands were under a blanket. He complied when ordered to show his hands and again claimed to have a gun. The officer searched but found no gun. Subject then claimed to have a knife, but this also proved to be untrue. Subject later transported for involuntary mental treatment.
A caller in Ilwaco reported a prowler after seeing "movement on her camera" and "saw people outside in her back yard." Upon arrival officer observed that the fenced back yard was completely illuminated and observed a deer standing on the outside of the fence. I conducted a check of the back yard and did not observe anyone present. Reporting party came outside and told officer she observed a person on camera at her front door. Although the officer pointed out a nearby deer, she asked the officer to review her cameras because she was convinced someone was outside of her house. “I reviewed the camera footage from cell phone and observed a deer.”
Officer responded to a disturbance near the Long Beach Post Office. Subject was complaining because the pharmacy wasn't open and he needed medication for his infected foot. He stated he needed to go to the hospital. Officer gave him a courtesy transport to OBH.
Jan. 4 — Officer called to a Long Beach motel. Reporting party said a man and woman came in and tried to steal his breakfast. Unable to locate suspects.
David W. Hutchinson, 29 of Ocean Park, cited for WWLS 3rd degree after he was stopped for a broken driver’s side brake light. Also cited for no insurance and expired tabs over two months.
Jan. 5 — Assault reported on 10th St. NE: Caller said she was just assaulted by another female while at the neighbor's apartment. Reported to dispatch that she had a bloody nose but did not need medical attention at the time. Two females were talking about each other’s ex's when one apparently grabbed the other and punched her in the face, causing her to get a bloody nose. The puncher claimed the other woman stepped toward her and she took it "threateningly" so they got into a brief physical altercation. Malissa R. Lemaster, 36 of Ilwaco, was cited for 4th degree assault.
Officer noticed a vehicle stopped in the intersection of First and Spruce streets in Ilwaco yelling at each other. Neither were supposed to be driving and were both given a verbal warning to not be driving until they get their licenses back. One subject also advised to get her DOC and other warrants taken care of with the courts.
Jan. 6 — Officers attended the Ilwaco-Chief Leschi basketball game. “There were multiple problems from the opposing team’s parents, one where a parent rushed onto the court and then another where a different parent wanted to fight with the referees.” Officers will again be present on the 31st when the same school is scheduled to play.
Jan. 9 — Best Western motel evacuated after a report of flames coming from the roof. “There was no fire, it was the light that shines on the flagpole on top of the roof.”
Jan. 11 — Alexander M. Soto III, 42 with no fixed address, was booked for 1st degree burglary after it was reported that, “he walked into the structure on the property and then into the living quarters that is a trailer right next to it.”
Jan. 13 — Report of a child screaming in an RV next to the road on the north side of Driftwood RV Park. The child went quiet and then a male came to the door and looked around. Officer responded and a female said no child was screaming in her trailer. “I saw a kid walking around and he did not seem to be in distress. … We were unable to locate any problems.”
