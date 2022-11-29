On Nov. 21 at 1:20 p.m., Kaleb F. Sherman, 18, of South Bend was arrested on suspicion of second-degree rape of a child.
On Nov. 21 at 8:25 p.m., a female reported that her boyfriend was jumped by two Hispanic men while he was walking home. The alleged assault took place near a bar near the old police station. Responding officers discovered the man had visible signs of an assault but were unable to identify any attackers. Officers spoke with tavern personnel who reviewed footage around the time of the incident. The case has been suspended due to lack of evidence.
On Nov. 22 at 3:40 a.m., a resident on the 200 Block of Ocean Beach Boulevard reported that someone attempted to get into their backyard. The individual was reported as a 50-year-old woman wearing a blue sweater. She allegedly tried to get into the yard by knocking down a fence board. The female fled the area and the homeowner declined to press charges.
On Nov. 22 at 7:15 p.m., dispatch advised officers of a 911 open line on the 100 Block of Howerton Way at the Freedom Market. Officers discovered that there was a verbal dispute between a customer and the business over seeds being found in some marijuana. The business refused to provide a refund because they could not accept opened products. Officers were not able to offer any assistance.
On Nov. 23 at 1:08 p.m., a hotel manager at the Fireside Inn reported that a woman entered the room of a guest. A responding officer learned that the female may be suffering from dementia and she was unresponsive to orders from the officer. She eventually complied when an officer gathered her belongings.
On Nov. 23 at 6:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of an injured bear near the Bolstad-Pacific avenue intersection in Long Beach. An officer from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene and had received multiple calls about the bear. The WDFW officer determined the bear had either been hit by a car or had ingested something that was causing it pain. The bear was dispatched by the officer to end its suffering.
On Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m., Patrick A. Gatens, 45, of Long Beach was detained and a charge for a felon in possession of a firearm was sent to the prosecutor's office. Officers originally responded to a call of domestic violence involving a wife assaulting her husband. However, officers learned it was an ongoing situation and Gatens allegedly had assaulted his wife the week before. Gatens' wife owned several handguns and he was not supposed to be in possession of any.
On Nov. 26 at 10:40 a.m., a woman reported that all four tires of her 2017 Subaru Crosstrek were slashed overnight while parked in a parking lot on Pacific Avenue S. The woman reported that she was at the Long Beach Tavern between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. the night before and discovered the damage while leaving. A nearby business was unable to catch the incident on surveillance cameras.
On Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m., a male wearing camo was reported riding a bike and knocking on residents' doors on 17th St SE and Ocean Beach Boulevard. A responding officer was unable to locate anyone in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.