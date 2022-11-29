On Nov. 21 at 1:20 p.m., Kaleb F. Sherman, 18, of South Bend was arrested on suspicion of second-degree rape of a child.

On Nov. 21 at 8:25 p.m., a female reported that her boyfriend was jumped by two Hispanic men while he was walking home. The alleged assault took place near a bar near the old police station. Responding officers discovered the man had visible signs of an assault but were unable to identify any attackers. Officers spoke with tavern personnel who reviewed footage around the time of the incident. The case has been suspended due to lack of evidence.

