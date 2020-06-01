On May 18 at 6:30 p.m., the theft of a coin box from a shower in Ilwaco was reported.
On May 22 at 9:07 p.m., in Long Beach, Russell E. Wilson, 50, from Tumwater was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
At 10:44 p.m., in Long Beach, Kurt E. Kaino, 58, from Seaview was cited for disorderly conduct for allegedly punching a vehicle.
On May 23 at 11:33 p.m., at the Port of Ilwaco, David L. Shafer, 54, from Astoria was contacted for attempted theft. Subsequently charges of possession of methamphetamine and theft third-degree was sent to the prosecutor.
On May 27 at 3:05 p.m., debit card fraud and theft was reported. The case remains under investigation.
At 10:22 p.m., in Long Beach, Kenneth S. Mathany, 41, from Carson, Washington, was cited for reckless driving after an incident at 2nd Street and Oregon.
On May 28 at 12:44 a.m., Nathanael R. McCarty, 34, from Long Beach, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for assault 2nd-degree domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment and interfering with reporting domestic violence after alleged assaulting another person for several hours on 30th Street in Long Beach.
On May 31 at 8:30 a.m., Tyler M. Gray, 29, from Vancouver, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault of an incident on Bolstad Avenue in Long Beach.
