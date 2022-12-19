Dec. 5 — Report of possible domestic violence inside a trailer at Beacon RV Park. Resident stated that her 4-month-old was having a difficult time breathing and she was just panicking about him but when I ask if she wanted medical aid she declined and said they couldn’t help. She denied being assaulted. Child’s grandmother arrived to intervene in the situation.
Dec. 6 — Domestic violence reported at Fisherman’s Cove. Suspect allegedly smashed victim’s arm in the door of the trailer three times. Donald J. Garber Jr., 39 of Ilwaco, cited for 4th degree assault-domestic violence.
Report of an older lady banging on a door asking for help. Female stating that two men were after her and trying to beat her up. Officer arrived and the female said she was running away from Thousand Trails. She was transported to Ocean Beach Hospital.
Dec. 8 — At 5th St. NW and Pacific, officer was told a male tore his bike apart and left it next to the road. He collected all the pieces after officer told him to clean up his mess.
Dec. 10 — Caller reported finding the church propane tank disconnected and partially emptied. The extent of damage to the tank and connecting line is unknown. A safety inspection was requested by the pastor with the propane supplier. It is estimated that approximately $200 to $300 worth of propane may have been stolen. No suspect information is known.
Dec. 12 — At the Port of Ilwaco reporting party called to say that between June and October someone stole 125 gallons of diesel worth about $625 from his boat. “As it ended up, his boat blew up on the way home because it ran out of fuel.”
Dec. 13 — Burglary reported at New Life Church in Ilwaco. Unknown person pried open the shed behind the church and took two propane tanks. They also accessed removed a copper gas line from the large propane tank again. They also found a jacket and blanket inside the shed and it appeared someone slept there.
Dec. 16 — The Fireside Inn manager bought a can of paint and left it on a picnic table. Video later recorded a person in an SUV
grab the paint and flee northbound on Pacific.
A woman called city hall and complained of an influx of homeless people on and by the dune trails; she said lots of people living in the trees.
Report on 28th St. NE of a person throwing rocks at someone. He said he was pitching rocks at the person and trying to get him to hit the rocks.
Fraud report by Great Northwest Federal Credit Union. A person allegedly ordered checks through an online check printing service and used these checks to make ATM deposits into his account at the credit union. the heck writer said there must have been a computer error and asked if he could have a loan for $5,000 to return the money to them which they declined. The first check for $4,500 went into his account but the second for $4,800 was stopped by Chase Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.