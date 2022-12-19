Dec. 5 — Report of possible domestic violence inside a trailer at Beacon RV Park. Resident stated that her 4-month-old was having a difficult time breathing and she was just panicking about him but when I ask if she wanted medical aid she declined and said they couldn’t help. She denied being assaulted. Child’s grandmother arrived to intervene in the situation.

Dec. 6 — Domestic violence reported at Fisherman’s Cove. Suspect allegedly smashed victim’s arm in the door of the trailer three times. Donald J. Garber Jr., 39 of Ilwaco, cited for 4th degree assault-domestic violence.

