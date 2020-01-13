On Jan. 8, at 3:21 a.m. in Long Beach, Paige L. Hammonds, 24, from Longview, was stopped and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
At 9 a.m., on North Pacific in Long Beach, a report was received that marijuana paraphernalia was stolen. The suspect was found in a travel trailer where she was staying without the owner’s permission. A search of the trailer located the stolen paraphernalia. The woman was transported to a drug recovery facility and will be transported to Tacoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.