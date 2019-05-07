On April 29 at 12:32 p.m. a hit and run occurred at the Hilltop School. The suspect car was witnessed leaving the scene.
On April 30 at 11:00 a.m. a parking accident was reported in Long Beach when someone backed into the driver side rear panel of a car causing damage.
A teal blue Walther P22 .22lr pistol was reported stolen out of a car in Long Beach on April 30 at 6:53 p.m.
A couch was dumped at a Long Beach business on May 1 at 4 p.m. The person responsible was found and agreed to remove it.
On May 2 at 8:22 p.m. Michael E. Huddleston struck a Long Beach business sign with a Ford F150 and was cited for driving with a suspended license second-degree after being transported to Ocean Beach Hospital.
An unknown male allegedly pulled a gun after being told to leave an area in Ilwaco on May 3 at 12:30 a.m.
Car keys, a library card and a house key were allegedly stolen after a few people were at a Long Beach house on May 3 at 1:16 a.m.
On May 3 at 12:03 p.m. a man in the Port of Ilwaco reported that he sold crab to another man that he can’t get ahold of and has not paid for two months.
A suspicious man was reported using power from an Ilwaco business to charge his phone on May 4 at 12:05 a.m.
Jerrid E. Saldano was stopped in Ilwaco at 10:28 a.m. for speeding and cited with driving with a suspended license third-degree.
Bonnie A. Wingard was arrested in Ilwaco at 5:41 p.m. for disorderly conduct and harassment after a report of a citizen dispute between her and her neighbors. While getting jail clearance, she assaulted a LBPD officer by punching him and was cited with assault third-degree as well.
