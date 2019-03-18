On March 12 at 4:40 pm., a former employee at a local business allegedly charged items onto a company account without authorization.
At 9:47 p.m. on 3rd Street in Long Beach, Michael J. Jewell, 24, from Astoria, Oregon, was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On March 16 at 1:15 a.m. on Oregon Avenue in Long Beach, officers responded to a domestic violence incident.
