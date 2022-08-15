On Aug. 8 at 10:18 a.m., a vehicle theft was reported at 109 Pioneer Avenue regarding a U-Haul that was not returned on its scheduled date. The reporting party was unable to contact the renter.
On Aug. 8 at 1:12 p.m., two juveniles were walking on Oregon Avenue N. near 2nd Street when a male in a vehicle displayed a firearm at them. The juveniles reported that the firearm looked like a Glock pistol or Uzi. The responding officer was not able to locate the suspect.
On Aug. 9 at 8:53 a.m., a dump trailer was stolen from 600 Pacific Avenue N. from I-5 Exterior.
On Aug. 9 at 10:03 a.m., an individual was reported yelling and throwing things outside 2204 Pacific Avenue N. and Willapa St. An officer contacted the individual and they agreed to calm down.
On Aug. 9 at 4:45 p.m., a possible hit and run was reported at 165 Howerston Way at the port. A truck owner discovered scrape marks on a fender. The owner was unsure if he was going to file a report and an officer advised him he could for insurance purposes.
On Aug. 12 at 12:20 p.m., a male was reported walking down 6th North Washington and threw a water bottle at a passing vehicle. There was no damage to the vehicle and the individual was located and denied throwing the bottle.
On Aug. 12 at 7:05 p.m., a male with a backpack on was reported walking around Ocean Beach Hospital not wearing a shirt. An officer contacted the hospital and learned the male had been there approximately two weeks prior and had caused issues. He was not located by the officer.
On Aug. 13 at 3:40 p.m., a man was approached by another male at the Ilwaco port boat launch who was intoxicated and began yelling at him. The man then threw a drink at the victim’s truck. The victim informed the responding officer who he believed the suspect was. The investigation is ongoing.
