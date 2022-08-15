On Aug. 8 at 10:18 a.m., a vehicle theft was reported at 109 Pioneer Avenue regarding a U-Haul that was not returned on its scheduled date. The reporting party was unable to contact the renter.

On Aug. 8 at 1:12 p.m., two juveniles were walking on Oregon Avenue N. near 2nd Street when a male in a vehicle displayed a firearm at them. The juveniles reported that the firearm looked like a Glock pistol or Uzi. The responding officer was not able to locate the suspect.

