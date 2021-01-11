On Jan. 6 at 2:14 a.m., officer stopped a vehicle for a defective headlight. The driver, Richard A. Heptner, 65, from Ilwaco, was cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
On Jan. 8 at 9:40 a.m., malicious mischief was reported at an apartment that had recently been vacated. A window was broken and door damaged during an apparent break-in.
At 5:11 a.m. on Pacific Avenue North, in Long Beach, Riley L. Wonderlich, aka Riley L. Garvin, 42, from Seaview, was found sleeping in a vehicle. Wonderlich had outstanding warrants from the Department of Corrections and from South Bend, however the jail declined to hold him on the warrants. After he was woken up, Wonderlich took off running, leaving his coat behind. An examination of the items he abandoned revealed alleged methamphetamines. A charge of possession of methamphetamines was sent to the Prosecutor’s office.
On Jan. 9 at 10:51 p.m., in Ilwaco, a vehicle driven by David W. Peterson, 53, from Long Beach, was stopped for a burnt-out headlight and then cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
On Jan. 10 at 2:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on a boat parked at the port after an older man allegedly exposed himself. He was contacted and it was explained he will be arrested for indecent exposure if it happens again.
