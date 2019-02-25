On Feb. 19 at 11:50 p.m. in Ilwaco, a man was reported to be “messing around” with a pop machine. When contacted, Robert M. Swehla, 33, from Astoria, Ore., said he was looking for loose change. It was found that Swehla had an outstanding felony warrant.
On Feb. 23 at 3:50 a.m., Ted A. Hollis, 46, from Ocean Park was stopped for a traffic infraction, and subsequently arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of intoxicants.
At 1:08 p.m., Bruce E Busse, 56, was contacted and then arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving with a suspended license third-degree.
At 8:41 p.m., the men’s restroom in Long Beach had been vandalized with blue spray paint. The restroom was closed and locked until repaired.
At 9:39 p.m. in Long Beach, Cheryl M. Delong, 53, from Ilwaco, was cited for driving with a suspended license.
