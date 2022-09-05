On Aug. 23 at 10:37 a.m., a suicidal subject at Discovery Recovery was reported cutting himself and requested to be transported to Ocean Beach Hospital. An officer arrived and made sure he wasn’t armed before he was transported by Medix.
On Aug. 23 at 6:10 p.m., a victim reported that they were punched in the head by a suspect while at Discovery Recovery. The suspect reportedly fled the scene and the incident was captured on surveillance camera. The victim was sitting down when the attacked and was hit in the head with closed fists. The case remains under investigation.
On Aug. 24 at 2:02 p.m., a victim reported her wallet was stolen and it was being used at the Long Beach Pharmacy. The suspect was located on Pacific Avenue near 44th. The officer learned that the suspect discarded the stolen items into trash cans and the officer had the man go through the trash cans until he found the items. The man was transported to Ilwaco and the victim was given the chance to have a few words with the suspect before he was taken to Astoria.
On Aug. 24 at 10:55 p.m., James M. Hamilton, 71, of Long Beach cited for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order. He drove past the victims home several times and made a comment about her on Instagram.
On Aug. 25 at 1:44 p.m., a male was reported standing in the middle of the road at 3rd St SE and Oregon Ave with a bucket hat on.
On Aug. 26 at 10:31 p.m., someone at the Long Beach Pie Lady reported that someone was knocking on their door and they could not see who it was and it happened several times. An officer responded and did not locate anyone and advised it could be the wind and chairs leaning against a window.
On Aug. 27 at 9:04 a.m., someone reported that overnight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 202 Washington Avenue N someone entered their yard and stole a 2022 Lectric XP 2.0 folding electric bicycle valued at $1,200 and a rear fender is slightly bent to one side. An officer contacted a nearby home that had surveillance cameras and was unable to see a suspect.
On Aug. 27 at 10 p.m., someone reported yelling and cussing going on at Culbertson Park and officers located a group of individuals and told them the park was closed.
On Aug. 28 at 10:17 a.m., someone at McDonalds reported that a crazy man was banging on the doors of their vehicle. An officer spoke with two individuals involved in the call and detained them. They learned that the couple had been staying in an RV for several weeks and were dating. They were involved in a physical altercation in the Subway parking lot earlier in the day and one of them dented a rear fender of the RV with a metal pipe and the incident went unreported.
On Aug. 28 at 10:55 p.m., a male and female were reported yelling at each other at Driftwood Point and the female was reported beating on a vehicle and sitting on the hood refusing to leave. An officer responded and discovered a duo yelling at each other. The officer learned that the female showed up at the males residence and demanded items and there was no physical altercation between them. The female was given several items that she requested and the male was advised he had the option of getting a protection order.
