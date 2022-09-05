On Aug. 23 at 10:37 a.m., a suicidal subject at Discovery Recovery was reported cutting himself and requested to be transported to Ocean Beach Hospital. An officer arrived and made sure he wasn’t armed before he was transported by Medix.

On Aug. 23 at 6:10 p.m., a victim reported that they were punched in the head by a suspect while at Discovery Recovery. The suspect reportedly fled the scene and the incident was captured on surveillance camera. The victim was sitting down when the attacked and was hit in the head with closed fists. The case remains under investigation.

