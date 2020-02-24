On Feb. 17 at 10:22 a.m. in an RV park in Ilwaco, the theft of a paybox from the shower room was reported. An alleged suspect was reported.
On Feb. 18 at 3:48 p.m. in Ilwaco, it was alleged that someone stole a German Shepherd dog tied up outside a business.
On Feb. 19 at 5:54 p.m., in Ilwaco, Edwin D. Anderson, 41, from Ilwaco was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was riding in the back of a pickup hauling a motorcycle, with a helmet, motorcycle jacket and leather chaps. The ignition of the motorcycle appear to be dismantled. The case investigation continues.
On Feb. 20 at 9:09 p.m. in Ilwaco, Robert Kettleband Jr., 50, from Ilwaco was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail on a felony warrant.
On Feb. 22 at 7:38 p.m. in Long Beach, the theft of a cell phone and case, valued at $1,200 was reported. Several possible suspects were interviewed. The case remains under investigation.
On Feb. 23 at 4:31 p.m., Jesus D.W. Sass, 22, from Ilwaco, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail on a felony warrant.
