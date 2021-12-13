On Nov. 29 at 3:57 p.m. on Pacific Avenue, a disturbance was reported for two females said to be yelling and demanding free items.
On Dec. 1 at 9:15 a.m., a vehicle prowl was reported with numerous items taken including a radar detector. The victim noted the vehicle had cigarette butts around it and smelled like smoke inside the vehicle, so he thought the suspect slept in the truck.
At 3:45 p.m., a 15-year-old female from Ocean Park was charged with assault fourth-degree after a fight in an Ilwaco park.
On Dec. 2 at 11:14 p.m., on 16th Street in Long Beach, Richard C. Anderson, 64, from Sammamish, Wash., was cited for physical control.
On Dec. 4 at 10:02 a.m., at Black Lake, Geremy A. Grochow, 32, was contacted for a traffic violation and cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
At 2:30 p.m. at the Port of Ilwaco, someone has been cutting the lights on the Crab Pot Christmas tree.
On Dec. 6 at 7:24 a.m., a male suspect allegedly passed a fake $100 bill.
On Dec. 7 at 10:07 p.m., Nathaniel L. Kangur, 40, from Long Beach was charged with domestic violence fourth-degree assault after an incident at an RV park.
On Dec. 8 at 8:26 a.m., a store employee was assaulted by an individual attempting to steal lights and other items.
