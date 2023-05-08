May 1 — Reporting party and her daughter ordered at the drive-thru but didn't get all of her order. Reporting party parked along the side of the drive-thru and sent her daughter in to get the missing item. As she watching her daughter go in, she saw a man tuck something under his sleeve (she thinks it looked like a knife) and walk in the door after her daughter. She started to get out of the car to go in just as her daughter started walking out. She yelled at her daughter to hurry and get in the car, and the man did follow her daughter right back out. She was so panicked that she locked the doors and left. She later thought that she should notify police and let the employees at restaurant know.
A reporting party came into the LBPD office to report that her laptop had been stolen in December. She said she hired a lady to watch her cats while she was on vacation. She said that she thought at first that she may have misplaced the laptop. When she called the same woman to watch her property again, the woman told her that she is no longer in business. Reporting party said that she could not prove that the woman stole her laptop but wanted us to be aware.
May 3 — A reporting party stated that there was an out-of-control female in Ilwaco who urinated behind the bathrooms. She had left the property prior to officer's arrival but she was located and advised not to go back to the property and that she can't be peeing behind buildings. She stated that some woman told her to go in the bushes. Officer told her not to listen to someone telling her to use the bathroom behind bushes and to use a real bathroom. She said she would.
May 4 — Officer received a call reporting the theft of multiple tools, etc., valued at around $2,000 from an Ilwaco shop.
May 5 — A reporting party stated that there was a man fishing on a "stolen" paddleboat in Black Lake. She stated that it belongs to the people who live in a house next to the lake across from the cranberry farm. She said that the owners have been asking around the port if anyone has seen the boat. She also stated multiple other people have used the boat. Officer advised her that the owners of the boat need to report to the police department if their boat was stolen and they have not done so.
Report of a female screaming and walking into the roadway near the Ilwaco library. Officer located the subject, who was upset that items of hers had been stolen. The officer got her a pair of socks and told her she needed to calm down. The hospital also said they do not want her back on their property. She said she understood.
May 6 — Altercation reported between occupants of neighboring motel rooms. Apparently occupants in room #2 were loud all night and drinking. The occupants in room #1 attempted contact last night and earlier this morning to confront them about the noise. Then this afternoon they all started arguing with one female attempting to hit a 16-year-old male. The motel owner arrived and said he would kick the occupants in #2 out and 86 them for life.
May 7 — A reporting party came to the police station to say that he was scammed out of $8,700. He said that someone called him pretending to be his grandson and that he needed settlement money for a car accident he was in. Someone pretending to be a lawyer also called to get bail money for his grandson. He also stated he almost sent the person another $20,000 but he spoke to his son first who said it was a scam. He sent the money from the Warrenton UPS store to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. LBPD officer told him to get a hold of the local police department over there and see if they can help him out.
