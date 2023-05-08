May 1 — Reporting party and her daughter ordered at the drive-thru but didn't get all of her order. Reporting party parked along the side of the drive-thru and sent her daughter in to get the missing item. As she watching her daughter go in, she saw a man tuck something under his sleeve (she thinks it looked like a knife) and walk in the door after her daughter. She started to get out of the car to go in just as her daughter started walking out. She yelled at her daughter to hurry and get in the car, and the man did follow her daughter right back out. She was so panicked that she locked the doors and left. She later thought that she should notify police and let the employees at restaurant know.

A reporting party came into the LBPD office to report that her laptop had been stolen in December. She said she hired a lady to watch her cats while she was on vacation. She said that she thought at first that she may have misplaced the laptop. When she called the same woman to watch her property again, the woman told her that she is no longer in business. Reporting party said that she could not prove that the woman stole her laptop but wanted us to be aware.

