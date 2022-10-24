On Oct. 17 at 2:03 p.m, Matthew T. Paszek, 60, of Reno, Nevada, was arrested for third-degree assault after an incident with a nurse at Ocean Beach Hospital.
On Oct. 19 at 2:15 a.m., a man heard a thump outside his trailer on the 100 Block of 5th St, and believed it was someone attempting to steal his bike. The man saw the man take off on a bicycle and he was last seen wearing a blue stocking hat and hard dark facial hair. The man said the alleged suspect stated he “wasn’t stealing anything,” as he fled.
On Oct. 19 at 8:53 a.m., a homeowner on the 200 Block of 11th St NE woke up in the morning and found a plate of food on their porch. The homeowner checked their security footage which showed an unknown male go to the porch at 12:30 a.m. and sat down for awhile.
On Oct. 19 at 9:20 a.m., someone cut a fiber optic line to a building on the 800 Block of Pacific Avenue S. PUD advised they had seen it happen before but it was normally for copper wire. The culprits allegedly stopped when they realized there was no copper wire.
On Oct. 22 at 12:20 p.m., the Anchorage Motel reported a trespasser on their beach trail but the responding officer was unable to locate anyone.
On Oct. 22 at 12:50 p.m., a woman reported that her 2018 Acura TLX that she parked behind the old police station had been broken into. Someone had smashed out the rear window and an officer discovered a fist like imprint and rust scratch.
