On Oct. 17 at 2:03 p.m, Matthew T. Paszek, 60, of Reno, Nevada, was arrested for third-degree assault after an incident with a nurse at Ocean Beach Hospital.

On Oct. 19 at 2:15 a.m., a man heard a thump outside his trailer on the 100 Block of 5th St, and believed it was someone attempting to steal his bike. The man saw the man take off on a bicycle and he was last seen wearing a blue stocking hat and hard dark facial hair. The man said the alleged suspect stated he “wasn’t stealing anything,” as he fled.

