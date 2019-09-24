On Sept. 16 at 3:25 p.m., on Pacific Avenue, a homeless female was reported to have set up camp on the porch of a business. She was instructed to move along and given information on assistance.
On Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m., a LBPD officer observed a moped with a helmet-less rider near Second Street and Oregon Avenue. After making contact with the suspect, Duncan W. Wallace, 42, from Kelso, he was subsequently cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree and failure to transfer title.
