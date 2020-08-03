LONG BEACH — Last month, Mayor Jerry Phillips used emergency powers to grant some relief to certain businesses that struggled to pay taxes in the first half of the year.
On July 7, Phillips issued a memo saying he was waiving all late fees and interest associated with first and second quarter Business and Occupation Tax remittances for businesses that are in a tourism-related industry. Phillips, citing the March 16 emergency declaration adopted by the Long Beach City Council, said as mayor he “has the authority to make exceptions that are deemed fit under adverse circumstances.”
Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson clarified that Phillips’ memo allows tourism-related businesses to not have to pay any usual penalty fees or interest that accumulate for late reporting. The businesses still owe any tax that is due, Glasson said.
Glasson said it’s up for the city to interpret what a “tourism-related industry” is. Lodging and dining businesses would obviously qualify, and Glasson said even gas stations would fit in his interpretation of the language. For other businesses, he said they would “need to provide the nexus, but we are happy to look at it.”
“In our case, I think I would look at anything a tourist would frequent,” Glasson said in an email.
City’s lodging, sales tax collections reboundAfter a dismal past several months, Long Beach’s lodging and sales tax figures showed signs of life as they begin to take into account the peninsula’s summer tourism season, which has remained busy in spite of a global pandemic.
Through July’s collections, the city has collected $210,000 in lodging taxes and $279,000 in sales tax. In the eight years of data the city has available, the 2020 lodging tax figures through the first seven months of the year are the second-worst in that span, behind 2013’s $204,000. From June to July this year, however, the city collected almost as much in that one month, about $36,000, than it had from March through June, about $42,000.
In the first seven months of the year, the city has collected $279,000 in sales tax. The city’s sales tax collections are the third-best in the eight-year span, behind only 2018 and 2019’s collections. The collections, which experience a lag from when the taxes are collected by a business to when they are then collected by the city, are expected to continue to rebound after a miserable first half of the year, compared to the previous two years.
“We predicted really grim numbers [at the outset of the covid-19 pandemic], and they’re better than grim,” Glasson said at the Aug. 3 city council meeting. “They’re not great, but they’re not as bad as they could be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.