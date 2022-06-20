LONG BEACH — City councilors last week voted unanimously to place a moratorium on allowing new short-term vacation rentals in Long Beach, after city staff said they had received a significant increase in permit requests as of late.
Ariel Smith, the city’s deputy administrator and community development director who handles vacation rental permits for Long Beach, asked for the pause — which can remain in effect for up to six months — to give the city time to revise its code and develop new regulations surrounding vacation rentals.
Smith specifically cited 28th Street and Sea Crest Avenue as seeing a “huge” increase in the number of applications for a conditional use permit to operate a vacation rental in areas that are zoned for residential use. The uptick has been noticed by neighbors, who have submitted complaints to the city during the application process about the rising number of rentals in the area.
“I’ve worked here for six years, and I’ve had more in June [this year] than I’ve had in two years put together,” Smith told the council.
She clarified that enacting a moratorium does not create any new rules on how the city regulates vacation rentals, “it just simply puts a stop to what’s currently happening. There’s no new permits being issued during this time period.” She added that the five completed permit applications currently being considered will not be affected by the pause.
As per state law, a public hearing on the issue must be held within 60 days of the moratorium going into effect — which took place at 12:01 a.m. on June 17. That hearing is currently scheduled to take place during the council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.
The moratorium, Smith said, will give city staff time to conduct research, allow the council to hold public workshops, and develop amendments to the city code that must be reviewed by the state Department of Commerce. The moratorium cannot exceed six months, unless extended for good cause as dictated by state law.
Existing city code prohibits vacation rentals in single-family residential (R1), two-family residential (R2), multi-family residential (R3), multi-family residential restricted (R3R), shoreline single-family residential (S1) and single-family residential restricted (R1R) zones, and are allowed either as a permitted use or conditional use in all other zones.
The resolution that enacted the moratorium specifies that conditional use permit applications will not be accepted by the city. Zones where vacation rentals are allowed as a conditional use include two-family residential restricted (R2R) and shoreline multi-family residential (S2) districts.
“It’s not a total ban, it’s just a freeze for six months until we can get everything sorted out, and then the council can decide with all the facts and data that we gather on what we want to go back and say and do as a city,” said Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips.
Some of the residents on Sea Crest Avenue were in attendance at last Thursday’s meeting to speak publicly about the matter and push for the moratorium, as were owners and property managers of vacation rentals who opposed the pause and said a ban would be a bad move economically for the city.
Many of the arguments made by both supporters and opponents of the moratorium, and further regulations of vacation rentals, have been heard before, such as when the Pacific County Commissioners had a moratorium in place to consider — and ultimately adopt — restrictions on where the rentals can be allowed in the county’s unincorporated areas back in 2020.
One factor that figures to play a more central role this time around is determining what effect vacation rentals have on affordable housing in Long Beach, and how much that weighs on the council when it looks at updating the city code. At a February workshop, councilors took in a presentation from Ocean Park-based consultant and Pacific County Planning Commissioner Kelly Rupp about what role short-term rentals have on housing in Long Beach.
Rupp highlighted a number of potential negative consequences that vacation rentals could have on the local housing market, the rest of the lodging industry and the city government itself. Vacation rentals could:
• Take long-term rentals off the market;
• Incentivize property owners to evict long-term tenants to make higher profits from short-term renters;
• Have an unfair advantage over established hotels and inns if they are not subject to similar levels of taxation and regulations;
• Reduce lodging taxes for the city if short-term rental owners are able to evade paying taxes.
Rupp also mentioned some possible positive outcomes of vacation rentals, which he said included contributing to local wealth by giving residents the opportunity to earn money from hosting tourists, making effective use of space by allowing residents to hosts guests in a room or unit that might otherwise go unused, and spreading tourist dollars beyond typical hotel and tourism districts by attracting visitors to less-frequented neighborhoods.
Results from the 2020 Census cited by Rupp also laid out just how tight the housing market is on the peninsula. In the non-peninsula communities in Pacific County, there were a combined 2,495 occupied and 430 vacant housing units — an occupancy rate of 85.3%. In the Long Beach, Ilwaco and Ocean Park areas, there were 2,251 occupied and 1,642 vacant housing units — an occupancy rate of just 57.8%.
