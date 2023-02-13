LONG BEACH — City officials are vying for a sizable state grant that, if secured, would bring a new electric vehicle charging station to Long Beach — including a pair of fast-charging stalls.

The city submitted its application last week to the Washington State Department of Commerce for $240,000 as part of its Electrification of Transportation Systems grant program. If awarded, it would cover the vast majority of funding needed for Long Beach to install four new EV charging stalls that would be located just west of the arch on the Bolstad beach approach.

