LONG BEACH — City officials are vying for a sizable state grant that, if secured, would bring a new electric vehicle charging station to Long Beach — including a pair of fast-charging stalls.
The city submitted its application last week to the Washington State Department of Commerce for $240,000 as part of its Electrification of Transportation Systems grant program. If awarded, it would cover the vast majority of funding needed for Long Beach to install four new EV charging stalls that would be located just west of the arch on the Bolstad beach approach.
The EV station would include two direct current fast-charge stalls and two Level 2 chargers. The potential addition of the two fast-charge spots would be a particularly notable development; at a cost upward of $100,000 apiece, they can charge an electric vehicle from empty in as little as 20 minutes, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Level 2 chargers cost up to $5,000 to install and can charge electric vehicles anywhere from 4-10 hours, while the slowest charging equipment, Level 1, can take 40-50 hours and are more commonly used at residential buildings.
At last week’s city council meeting, Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips said the city owns part of the property that the Oceanview Inn at the Arch is located on, which is where the chargers would be installed if the project becomes reality.
“That way the charging station is kind of [hidden], but people can go to the beach or they can go downtown to a nice common area,” Phillips said. Councilor Sue Svendsen said the location was “ideal” and would boost downtown businesses, “because if they’re having to sit and do the slow charge they’ve got to find something to do.”
An underground transformer in the area would generate enough electricity to power the station, which Phillips said could provide the city a one-time savings of up to $50,000 with Pacific County PUD.
Long Beach Deputy City Administrator Ariel Smith, who submitted the application, said the grant would require a 10% match for the city if awarded — $24,000.
The city, in partnership with the Port of Peninsula, installed the first public charging station in Pacific County in 2017 at the public parking lot at Oregon Avenue S. and 4th Street SE. The port contributed $4,500 toward the two chargers and received another $9,500 in grant dollars from the Pacific County Council of Governments, while the city covers maintenance costs.
Through the first six months of 2022, the two chargers were used nearly 370 times, and saved 1,575 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions and 471 gallons of gasoline that would have been burned if the miles provided by the station came from gasoline. The 370 uses were up 68.2% compared to the 220 uses over the same period in 2021.
Utilizing a combination of state and repurposed federal pandemic relief funds, the Commerce program that the city is applying for funds from has a specific focus on supporting local and tribal governments and retail electric utilities in rural areas to install and upgrade its EV charging infrastructure.
More public dollars will become available for EV charging stations in the coming years, courtesy of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was signed into law in 2021. From 2022 through 2026, Washington state is slated to receive more than $70 million in federal funds to expand its electric vehicle infrastructure. The goal is to create a reliable, affordable and convenient network in which EV charging stations are available every 50 miles along federal highways and within a mile of an interstate or highway exit, with each location having at least four fast-charge stalls.
Smith said the program is expected to announce which applicants have been awarded funding in June. If successful, she said the city would hope to begin work on the project as soon as possible.
