LONG BEACH — As of Jan. 1, 2021, the City of Long Beach will begin billing all accounts for water and sewer on a monthly basis.
The city said it believes billing 12 times a year instead of the current six will make it easier for residents and businesses to budget for this expense.
“In an effort to make our billing system more budget friendly for our customers, the City of Long Beach will begin billing all accounts on a month to month basis,” city staff said in a public notice. ”Currently, the City of Long Beach sends bills out every other month for two months’ worth of usage, which can be difficult to fit into a budget. As of January 1, 2021, they will begin billing all accounts at the end of each month. This will split the bill into two months instead of having to pay two months all at once.”
Every month there will be a minimum charge for zero to 800 cubic feet of water used, which translated into about 6,000 gallons. Meters will be read every other month. The month that a meter is not read, ratepayers will receive a bill for the monthly minimum for the services. The month that a meter is read, customers will receive a bill for the monthly minimum, plus an overage charge of $6.81 for each 100 cubic feet used over the minimum.
A letter will be included in forthcoming bills explaining the upcoming changes in more detail and will give examples of what a minimum and over-minimum bill will look like.
For more information, call 360-642-4421.
