Long Beach Fire Hall
The city of Long Beach plans to improve compensation for firefighters and EMTs.

LONG BEACH — City councilors last week approved an ordinance to boost the compensation for Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department firefighters and EMTs.

City officials decided during 2023 budget discussions in recent months to move ahead with a push to increase the pay of its volunteer first responders. The ordinance that was unanimously approved by the Long Beach City Council at its Dec. 19 meeting does just that.

