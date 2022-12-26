LONG BEACH — City councilors last week approved an ordinance to boost the compensation for Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department firefighters and EMTs.
City officials decided during 2023 budget discussions in recent months to move ahead with a push to increase the pay of its volunteer first responders. The ordinance that was unanimously approved by the Long Beach City Council at its Dec. 19 meeting does just that.
“It kind of started with [Mayor Jerry Phillips] wanting to reach out to the fire department and say, “What can we do to help bolster your recruitment efforts and retention efforts, and what is it that you need?” said Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson, who also serves as a volunteer firefighter.
Glasson held court with LBVFD leadership to gather feedback on what they thought would best help with attracting and, just as crucially, retaining volunteers.
One of the suggestions was increasing the compensation firefighters receive for attending training meetings. Under the newly adopted ordinance, the city will now pay $25 per firefighter for each training meeting they attend — a 150% increase from the $10 rate that volunteers had been receiving.
On EMS calls, emergency medical technicians will also now make $25 per call, up from about $12.50, and aid calls that require BLS — Basic Life Support — certified responders will pay $15 per call, also up from $12.50.
“The goal is: We want you trained for the fires, and we expect you to go on fires — because you like to go anyway,” Glasson said.
State transportation grantAt last Monday’s meeting, the council also authorized Phillips to enter into agreement with the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) to accept a grant of about $205,000 for an asphalt overlay project on Ocean Beach Boulevard.
The project will cover the segment of Ocean Beach Boulevard N that runs between Pioneer Road and 26th Street NW on the north end of Long Beach. It complements the $1.8-million low-interest loan that the city was awarded from the Washington State Public Works Board in November for water line improvements along the boulevard.
Glasson credited Long Beach Deputy City Administrator Ariel Smith for helping secure the funding for the roadwork.
“Our concern [about the water line repairs] was that we were going to have to fix the road, as well. It’s a narrow road and substandard in some places,” Glasson said. “Right on the money, Ariel goes to TIB and says ‘Do you have anything for us?’” I think they told her they had a meeting [the next day] and they’ll see what they can do. So all of a sudden we’ve got $205,000, and they’re giving it to us.”
The grant requires a 5% match, leaving the city on the hook for about $10,785.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.