WASHINGTON — The first quarter of 2020 has come and gone, and 3rd Congressional District challenger Carolyn Long edged out incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in fundraising since the beginning of the year.
According to quarterly reports filed April 15 with the Federal Election Commission, Long raised $538,376 in the first three months of 2020, while Herrera Beutler brought in $435,616.
Herrera Beutler still held a narrow advantage over Long in total cash-on-hand, ending the quarter with $1,283,515 in her campaign coffer. Long had $1,092,408 stashed away at the end of March after launching her campaign on Aug. 4.
Of Herrera Beutler’s funds raised in the 2019-20 election cycle, 59.4% have been from individuals while the rest has come from party committees or other political action committees. For Long, 89.5% of her funds have come from individuals, with the rest coming from party committees or other PACs.
Long, a political science professor at Washington State University Vancouver, is challenging Herrera Beutler for a second consecutive election. In 2018, Herrera Beutler won an unexpectedly tough race over Long, finishing with 52.7% of the vote. Under the current congressional district maps, Herrera Beutler won with over 60% of the vote in her previous three races.
Like in 2018, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee endorsed Long and put Washington’s 3rd Congressional District on its Red to Blue list.
“Red to Blue is a highly competitive and battle-tested program at the DCCC that arms top-tier candidates with organizational and fundraising support to help them continue to run strong campaigns,” the DCCC website says.
The Cook Political Report, an independent and nonpartisan newsletter that analyzes elections and campaigns across the country, rates the race as ‘Likely Republican,’ meaning that it does not consider the race for the seat as currently being competitive, but has the potential to become competitive.
Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a nonpartisan political analysis and handicapping newsletter run by the University of Virginia Center for Politics, rates the race as ‘Leans Republican,' meaning the favored candidate has a small edge but the race is competitive.
