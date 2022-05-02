PACIFIC COUNTY — Flooding events like the one that Pacific County communities experienced in January could become more frequent and more intense over the coming decades, according to recently published scientific studies.
The studies have raised the alarm for emergency management officials in Pacific County and other low-lying coastal counties throughout the U.S. about the threat that coastal flooding and sea level rise could pose in the years and decades to come.
Beware the wobble
Last July, a study released by NASA’s Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii, forewarned that every U.S. coast will witness rapidly increasing high-tide floods in the mid-2030s.
The reason, according to the study, is because rising sea levels will align with a lunar cycle that, when the Moon and the Earth line up in specific ways with each other and the Sun, results in a gravitational pull from the Moon that’s effect on the ocean could leave coastal communities frequently coping with floods.
“Low-lying areas near sea level are increasingly at risk and suffering due to the increased flooding, and it will only get worse,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said when the study was released last summer. “The combination of the Moon’s gravitational pull, rising sea levels, and climate change will continue to exacerbate coastal flooding on our coastlines and across the world.”
The reason why communities on such widely separated coastlines throughout the country — and the world — are expected to begin experiencing these more frequent rates of high-tide flooding around the same time is due in part to the lunar wobble, a natural occurrence that was first reported in 1728 and is responsible for periods of both higher and lower tides every 18.6 years.
“In half of the Moon’s 18.6-year cycle, Earth’s regular daily tides are suppressed: High tides are lower than normal, and low tides are higher than normal. In the other half of the cycle, tides are amplified: High tides get higher, and low tides get lower,” NASA explained in a news release detailing the results of the study. “Global sea level rise pushes high tides in only one direction — higher. So half of the 18.6-year lunar cycle counteracts the effect of sea level rise on high tides, and the other half increases the effect.”
While the moon is currently in the tide-amplifying part of its cycle, sea levels have not risen enough along most of the country’s coastlines to the point where high tides are regularly topping flooding thresholds.
But NASA warns that it will be a different story the next time that the tide-amplifying cycle comes around again, in the mid-2030s. By then, higher seas, amplified by the cycle, “will cause a leap in flood numbers on almost all U.S. mainland coastlines, Hawaii, and Guam. Only far northern coastlines, including Alaska’s, will be spared for another decade or longer because these land areas are rising due to long-term geological processes.”
Ben Hamlington, co-author of the study and leader of NASA’s Sea Level Change Team, said the agency’s findings are a vital resource for coastal planners who may be more focused on preparing for extreme weather events than more high-tide floods.
“From a planning perspective, it’s important to know when we’ll see an increase,” Hamlington said. “Understanding that all your events are clustered in a particular month, or you might have more severe flooding in the second half of a year than the first — that’s useful information.”
Extent of rising sea levels
This February, a report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projected that sea levels will rise between 4 to 8 inches on Pacific Northwest coastlines over the next 30 years — short of the entire country’s projected sea level rise of 10 to 12 inches but still a major change that could create havoc for coastal communities in the region.
Sea level rise along U.S. coasts will vary from one region to another because of changes in both land and ocean height, NOAA’s report said, with ice mass loss in Greenland being one potential factor that contributes to larger increases in the sea level along the West Coast.
While a rise in sea level of 4 to 8 inches may not seem like much, Scott McDougall, director of the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency, said it’s a “huge difference” in such a relatively short period of time.
While our part of the coast has generally experienced uplift from one of Earth's crustal plates pushing under North America, overall sea level rise will begin to overwhelm that factor.
Nick Bond, state climatologist for Washington, told KOIN News that a rise in sea levels of 4 to 8 inches could cause much more damage during floods. Minor flooding events that occur a few times a year on the coast will become more frequent, he added, and moderate to severe floods will also come along more often.
In the coming years, Bond said he and his staff will monitor higher sea levels during El Niño weather patterns — when Pacific Ocean waters are warmer — to try and help predict the long-term effects of higher water levels along the coast. This research could help coastal communities determine how to deal with and prepare for rising sea levels.
Local reaction
For McDougall, there’s not much presently that local officials can be doing other than keeping up to date on the latest reports and studies related to the issue. The county is having preliminary meetings with the likes of the National Weather Service, shoreline officials and research, education and outreach groups like Washington Sea Grant.
“It’s something that’s on our radar, it’s something that we’re going to develop and we’re going to put into our hazard mitigation plan down the road, but right now it’s difficult to know what a lot of this is going to look like,” McDougall said. “It’s something that we know we’re gonna have to plan for, but it’s so far out that we don’t know exactly what those plans are going to look like, just because we don’t know exactly how this is all gonna change over the course of the next 10 to 12 years.”
With the lunar wobble and rising sea levels working in tandem, McDougall is concerned about an increased frequency of flooding events due to high tides — also referred to as sunny-day or blue-sky flooding — like the event that the county experienced just a few months ago. He recalled pictures that had been taken during the early stages of the event in north county, showing flooded streets in Raymond and South Bend. But they also showed blue skies.
“What we saw that day is that we had some exacerbating factors,” McDougall said, citing snow melt, some rainfall and high winds. “Those things definitely pushed the water level up, but there was nothing there that triggered — in my mind — that we were going to see tidal overflow flooding to the nature of what we saw. What we saw was a tidal anomaly. There were some contributing factors, but we saw a blue-sky flood that day and it was because of the tidal anomaly.”
It’s fair to expect that Pacific County will likely experience similar events in the mid-to-late 2030s, further exacerbated by the rising sea levels, McDougall said.
According to the Pacific County Hazard Mitigation Plan, which was updated this past December, 2,456 residents in 2,301 housing units are currently identified as exposed and vulnerable to riverine and coastal floods. NOAA has recorded 32 floods in the county from 1996 to 2021, which have incurred a total of $15.8 million in property damage — not including January’s flood event.
While officials continue to monitor the latest news and developments, McDougall encouraged people to take potential, or likely, events — like flooding — into account when it comes to things like deciding where to buy a home or whether or not to purchase flood insurance. That’s exactly what McDougall did when he recently bought a new house.
“I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t looking at a potential place that was going to burn down because of wildfire, I wanted to make sure it wasn’t going to flood, and I wanted to make sure it wasn’t going to be a part of a tsunami,” McDougall said. “Because I have a responsibility in those disasters being out and taking care of the community, I have to know that my family is taken care of and is prepared and is not in danger, so that I can go and take care of the community in those situations.
“I absolutely look at all of those factors before I will purchase a house.”
