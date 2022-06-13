ILWACO — When David Tobin first began his career in the educational field more than 40 years ago as a teacher, he didn’t believe there was a chance “in a million years” that he would end up as a principal one day.
“Back in the day, I never even gave that a second thought,” Tobin said of the path he took to becoming a principal.
But when Tobin walks out of Ilwaco High School on the last day of school on Wednesday, it will cap off his 14th year as an administrator at IHS — most of those serving as principal — and his 41st year in education as a whole in the southwest Washington region.
As a teacher, Tobin taught social studies, physical education and health, and also coached football and track — which he excelled at in high school and college. He also served as an athletic director for four years, one year in a full-time position and the other three part-time along with his teaching duties, before spending 25 years as either a principal or assistant principal.
While serving as an AD, Tobin went back to school and earned his masters degree in educational administration. He then served four years as an assistant principal, and the final 21 years of his career were spent almost exclusively as a principal.
As someone who considers himself a “people person,” Tobin said the people-oriented education field has been a good fit for him.
“I have loved doing what I do from the day I started. I’ve learned a lot, I’ve grown a lot, and I still have a lot to learn,” he said. “I feel like I’ve learned from everybody who I’ve encountered and worked with.”
The ongoing learning and growth that students, teachers and administrators receive is one of the things that Tobin has enjoyed most throughout his career. Not knowing what opportunities or challenges each new day might bring is also a feature of the job that has appealed to Tobin.
“No two days are really the same,” he said. “It’s not boring at all, it’s not like ‘OK, I’m going to spend eight hours today plugging numbers into something.’ It’s always something different.”
The job has required patience, which Tobin said he feels is a strong trait of his — and sometimes being more patient than might be necessary. Being positive and having the desire to help others see the good or the positive in what they’re doing is something he prides himself on, as well as remaining principled and figuring out the right solution for the greatest number of people.
Besides handling disciplinary issues, there’s not much about his work that Tobin is happy he won’t have to deal with anymore. And even when it comes to discipline, which he called a necessary part of the job, it can be rewarding when a student who has struggled figures things out.
“Whether it’s with behavior or academics or whatever it might be, I think it’s super rewarding to see that student kind of ‘get it,’ and they can turn things around … and things start to go well for them,” Tobin said. “If you ever feel like you’ve had a hand in that, that’s super cool.
“Most of our students go off and become really good adults, really good citizens, really good parents, and that’s awfully cool to see.”
Tobin reflected on these past few school years and leading the school amidst a pandemic that posed any number of difficulties for school officials.
“There’s been a lot of challenges,” he said, “but I’m confident that schools will get better because of the covid experience. I think there’s things that we’ve learned that we can take away from what we did during covid that we found worked really well — and some things that didn’t. But I think we can take those things that did work well and plug them in as part of our routine and continue to work to improve outcomes.”
This past school year was particularly interesting, he said, since the vast majority of the school year was actually spent in-person.
“It was interesting to figure out, OK, how have kids changed, if they have, and how have teachers changed, if they have?” Tobin said. “What works in the post-pandemic schools, and what doesn’t work in the post-pandemic schools?
“I think as long as we continue — and I guess it goes back to the theme of learning — to learn from our experiences, we’re going to continue to improve. That’s why I tell kids a lot that if you can improve just a little bit today over where you were yesterday, then you’ve had a great day.”
Supporting students outside of the classroom and at sporting events, plays or band and choir concerts is something that Tobin considers to be an important part of the job, which he figures to continue attending in retirement.
He also plans on dedicating a lot of his time in retirement with Pacific County Fire District No. 1 as an EMT. He also previously served as a reserve officer with the Long Beach Police Department.
“I’ve enjoyed my career as an educator and as an administrator. I’ve enjoyed the things I’ve gotten to do and the people I’ve gotten to do them with,” Tobin said. “I’ve worked with great people, and that includes both students and educators. I’ve been fortunate to have good people around me, supporting me, working with me.
“This has been a very, very good place to be.”
