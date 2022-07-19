LOOMIS LAKE — A group trying to alleviate algae and weeds continuing to choke Loomis Lake is about to embark on spraying.
The Loomis Lake Restoration Group has linked up with the Pacific County Noxious Weed Control Board to get the job done.
It follows approval by two state agencies, the Washington State Department of Ecology and Department of Natural Resources.
Once public information signs are posted, spraying will take place between now and October. The herbicide diquat will be used.
Mary Ann Seeger from the Restoration Group is hoping for positive results, aware there may be criticism. “This product is the least problematic” of any chemical that could be chosen, she said. “It’s a trade-off. It will affect some birds and wildlife. No one is saying it won’t.”
Protracted efforts
There is a long history of efforts to help clean up the freshwater lake, one of the longest on the Long Beach Peninsula.
Earlier reports noted that invasive aquatic plants had taken hold since the mid-1990s. Recreation and boating declined because weeds began to strangle boat propellers, tangle swimmers, and crowd out native vegetation and fish stocks.
After neighboring homeowners and lake users sought expert help, treatment took place in 2002 and 2005.
Initial concerns highlighted Scotch broom, gorse, pampas grass, holly, yellow flag iris and English ivy. But long-time Washington State University Extension scientist Kim Patten identified two other nasty weeds: Brazilian elodea and Eurasian watermilfoil. Both species are considered invasive.
Further spraying took place in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
One dedicated campaigner was Janey Easley, who lived in Tides West from 1987 to 2019. She discovered that finding a solution was tough, in part because so many agencies were involved. The Department of Natural Resources owns the bottom of the lake. The Department of Fish and Wildlife manages the fish and waterfowl. The eastern shore is mainly woodland owned by Washington State Parks and the Columbia Land Trust. But the west bank is bordered by private homes. Restoration group meeting minutes note that private property owners own 99 parcels nearby.
In the past, Tides West and Sunset Sands homeowners associations have donated money to help the cause. Part of a 2019 campaign to raise awareness included eight-page pamphlet designed by writer-naturalist Rebecca Lexa highlighting how neighbors could play their part in avoiding car-washing compounds, lawn fertilizers and other chemicals draining into the lake affecting its ecosystem.
‘Gorgeous’ area
Seeger took over leadership of the campaign when Easley moved to Vancouver. She discovered that part of the problem was exactly what Easley identified — no single agency was responsible. Unlike Black Lake, which is supported by city of Ilwaco tax dollars, Loomis Lake doesn’t have that benefit.
“It is a gorgeous lake. It’s the largest lake here, but it’s not managed by the city, it’s not managed by the county. It’s all by interested people.” she said. “If we want to keep the lake for our pleasure, then we have to keep up with the chemical treatment. If we ‘hit’ it periodically that means we don’t have to ‘hit’ it so hard later.”
It has been suggested that adding carp could assist in keeping down weeds. Members of the group learned about such a program in Aberdeen — but discovered that organizers there were not happy with the outcome. “They have 2-foot long carp and they can’t get rid of them!” she said.
Minutes of the June meeting of the restoration group indicate an estimate of spraying and other activities costing $13,680 if continued over the next three years. Seeger said people attending the group meetings haven’t been keen on forming any kind of special taxing district; instead, members rely on donations.
Checks to help the project can be made out to the Loomis Lake Maintenance Fund and mailed in care of the treasurer, Pam Reynolds, at 2813 217th St. Ocean Park, WA, 98640.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.