PACIFIC COUNTY — County residents still dealing with the aftermath of January’s severe flooding can now apply for low-interest Small Business Association (SBA) loans to help with damage sustained during flooding.
Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall has led the charge to make up for the lack of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance in the aftermath of the storms.
“The SBA has made low-interest loans available to anyone who was impacted by the floods,” McDougall said. “There is a service center that will be open in Chehalis for people who don’t want to apply online through March 3, and [people] can apply online for a couple of months.”
The loans for residents who do not have any access to other assistance are as low as 1.5%, and for others it’s 2.5%. The credit requirements are also low-end to help more people qualify for the loans.
“These loans are available to homeowners, they are available to renters, they’re available to nonprofits, they are available to businesses that were impacted, and just about anyone you can think of that has suffered an unreimbursed loss due to the flooding in January is able to apply for this funding,” McDougall said.
McDougall has also been looking at a contingency in case residents don’t qualify for the loans but still need assistance due to losses and/or damages. One idea was to seek out American Rescue Act Plan funding.
“I want to encourage everyone to apply for the [SBA] funding; it is government funding that is designed to help as many people as possible,” McDougall.
“Now that this funding has become available, I am going to do a workshop with the [county] commissioners, and we are going to talk about the possibility of building a program to utilize ARPA funding if there are a large number of people who are not helped by [the SBA],” McDougall added.
South Bend Mayor Julie Struck and a philanthropic group of residents have also been extremely active trying to acquire assistance for residents of the city and have appealed to the Cheney Foundation for grant funding to help residents.
“That really takes care of a bulk of the people who have these issues, and so the ARPA funding may end up being a moot point and maybe unnecessary,” McDougall said.
Residents can apply for the loans online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov or at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the Lewis County Courthouse in Chehalis, located at 351 NW North St, Room 12, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
