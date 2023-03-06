Organizers are counting down to Loyalty Days, seeking entries to boost participation of the patriotic community event.
This year’s parade will take place on Sunday, May 7.
Noah Remillard, from the Loyalty Days Committee, said the 2023 theme is First Sunday for First Responders.
“We are honoring all of our local fire departments, police and sheriffs, EMTs, Coast Guard, technical rescue, state patrol, LifeFlight, and any other first responders who work so hard to keep our communities safe,” Remillard said. “We will also be honoring our veterans and active-duty military members, as always.”
A tradition since 1950 — that took 2021 off and was organized as a “virtual-only” event in 2020 — Loyalty Day Weekend will feature kids’ activities, food and music, in addition to a parade through downtown Long Beach.
One of the last surviving events of its kind, Loyalty Day was initiated by the Veterans of Foreign Wars as a celebration of patriotism and response to Soviet-era May Day observances.
The event, in its 72nd year, is organized by the city of Long Beach and the Long Beach Foundation.
Remillard is enthused. “We are seeking any and all community members who would like to participate by entering a patriotic float, drill team, novelty or military vehicle, equestrian club, marching unit or other creative display,” he said. “Any homage to our first responders is appreciated”
Bands are being recruited from around the Northwest.
Rachel Lake, director of the Ilwaco High School band, has had the date on her radar all year. Her musicians will appear in the parade a day after several students who also play in the jazz band perform May 6 at their annual spring concert.
As well as the talented Fishermen musicians, Ridgefield, Tenino, Camas, Fort Vancouver, Woodland and North Thurston are among schools which have sent entries.
“Last year, we had 17 bands,” Remillard said. “We love having a ton of bands and flag teams, and we know they love performing for our enthusiastic community.”
Remillard works on the committee with his wife Carol, who grew up in Shelton and marched twice in the parade as a teenage percussionist and drum major. “One of the reasons she moved to Long Beach 18 years ago is the fond memories of our welcoming community as she marched in the parade and afterwards when she could play at the arcade, Marsh's and the rides.”
The couple said the judges last year were especially impressed with the young musicians. “One even remarked that many of the bands were of the same caliber as those who participate in the Rose Parade,” Remillard said.
“We just love that over 1,000 middle and high schoolers make the trip to Long Beach to show their school pride and participate in our celebration. The bands were all middle and high schools, from as far north as Belfair and as far south as central Oregon.”
Applications from entrants are due April 15. Organizers warn that entries should not focus on any “religious, political ideological or controversial themes or issues.” Political signs are banned, as is improper use of the U.S. flag. Walkers accompanying floats are limited to 12; marching units are limited to 100 people. Cars and trucks must have verifiable insurance. People on floats are asked not to throw candy or other items for safety reasons.
Animal units must be accompanied by adult pooper-scooper teams (who are eligible to earn an award).
They will check in from 9 a.m. to noon behind the Long Beach Merchants Visitors Center at 212 Pacific Ave. South and begin forming at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m. at Veterans Field.
Application forms are available from loyaltydayslbwa@gmail.com. They must be mailed back to P.O. Box 75, Long Beach WA 98631.
