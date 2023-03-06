Camas High School marching band

The Camas High School marching band, aka the Papermakers, in their distinctive red uniforms were a hit in the 2019 Loyalty Days parade, earning the first-place award for 4A schools. Organizers of this year’s event are seeking to recruit as many musical entries as possible for the event May 7. It has the theme “First Sunday for First Responders.”

 PATRICK WEBB

Organizers are counting down to Loyalty Days, seeking entries to boost participation of the patriotic community event.

This year’s parade will take place on Sunday, May 7.

