Gunslingers drill team
The Gunslingers, an all-girls drill team from Lake Stevens, performed during the 2022 Loyalty Days Parade in Long Beach. They will give a repeat performance this weekend.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

Logistical details have been announced for the annual Loyalty Days in Long Beach May 7 with the theme “First Sunday for First Responders.”

Parade entrants are asked to check in at the Long Beach Merchants Association building at 212 Pacific Ave. S. between 9 a.m. and noon.

