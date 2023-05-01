Logistical details have been announced for the annual Loyalty Days in Long Beach May 7 with the theme “First Sunday for First Responders.”
Parade entrants are asked to check in at the Long Beach Merchants Association building at 212 Pacific Ave. S. between 9 a.m. and noon.
The Hoquiam Middle School Concert Band and Choir will perform at Veterans Field from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
The U.S. Coast Guard will perform a flyover to start the parade at 1 p.m. It runs from 10th Street North to Ninth Street South. This year’s route will stop one block farther north this year to keep Sid Snyder Drive open to traffic.
Parade organizers make rules avalable to all particpants, stressing appropriate use of the American flag and a ban on political slogans. People on floats are asked not to throw candy or other items for safety reasons.
Immediately following the parade, the Skyview High School Jazz Band from Vancouver will perform at Veterans Field. At 3:15 p.m. organizers will honor the grand marshal, Tom Williams, at the stage, followed by parade awards.
Williams was the Ilwaco fire chief for 41 years between 1980 and 2021 and served as a Pacific County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy for 19 years. He rebuilt the fire station after it was destroyed in a 2006 fire.
Others being honored are Stephanie Marsh, a LifeFlight nurse, Jonny Phillips, a member of Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department, and Mike Karvia, a retired senior officer with Pacific County Fire District 1.
2023 Loyalty Days Parade Order
A American Legion Riders Post 1
B Long Beach Police Department
C Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
D Washington State Patrol
E Cape Disappointment Color Guard
1 USCG Cape Disappointment
2 USCG Auxilliary Flotilla 63
3 Grand Marshall
4 Ilwaco HS Band
5 Ilwaco HS Folkloric Dance
6 American Legion Ilwaco Post 48
7 Stoller MS Color Guard
8 Stoller MS Band
9 VFW Long Beach Post 3721
10 VFW Wahkiakum Post 5298
11 Toutle Lake MS/HS Band
12 Honorary Guest Stephanie Marsh
13 Pacific County Republican Party
14 Razor Clam Mascot
15 Ridgefield HS Band
16 ARRR Pirates
17 Peace of Mind
18 Fort Vancouver HS Band
19 Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department
20 Shelton HS Band
21 Peninsula Sanitation
22 North Coast Blues
23 40 & 8
24 Tenino MS & HS Flag Team
25 Tenino MS & HS Band
26 Ocean Beach SD Transportation
27 Tsunami Queens
28 Mountain View HS Band
29 Honored Guest Mike Karvia
30 Astoria Clowns
31 Hilltop MS Band
32 Planters Day Royal Court
33 Military Vehicle Collectors Club of OR
34 Hawkins MS Band
35 Make it Click Dog Training
36 Ballard Eagles Drill Team
37 Chinook Fire Station and Volunteers
38 Discovery MS Band
39 Peninsula Moose Lodge
40 Timberland Regional Library
41 Skyview HS Flag Team
42 Skyview HS Band
43 Democrats of Pacific County
44 Kalama Fair Court Float
45 Kalama Fair Court Queen
46 Pe Ell HS Band
47 Peninsula Association of Performing Arts
48 Peninsula Saddle Club
49 Peninsula Saddle Club Pooper Scooper
50 Liberty MS Band
51 Beach Barons (1/2)
52 Jewell MS Band
53 South Pacific County Technical Rescue
54 Honored Guest (Tech Rescue)
55 Rochester MS Band
56 Scott, Tony, and Rudy
57 Girl Scouts Troop 40658
58 Ilwaco Fire Department
59 North Mason HS Color Guard
60 North Mason HS Band
61 Ilwaco Masons Lodge 48
62 Afifi Shriners
63 Clatsop County Shrine Club
64 La Senoritas Drill Team
65 Medix Ambulance Service
66 View Ridge MS Band
67 Pacific Integrated Martial Arts
68 Finnish-American Folk Festival
69 Long Beach Elks Lodge 1937
70 Camas HS Band
71 Trailbreakers Inc
72 WA State Eagles Royalty Youth Court
73 Honorary Guest Jonny Phillips
74 Astoria Vikings Nordic Dance Group
75 Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival Court
76 Eagles Lodge
77 Wishkah Valley MS/HS Band
78 Astoria Regatta
79 Boogs Car Club
80 Gunslingers Drill Team
81 Pacific County Fire District 1
82 Hudson Bay HS Flag Team
83 Hudson Bay HS Band
84 Beach Barons (2/2)
85 North Queens Drill Team
86 Woodland School District MS/HS Band
87 Long Beach Towing and Recovery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.