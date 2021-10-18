WASHINGTON COAST — Recent regional news coverage surrounding a potent storm moving across the north Pacific Ocean have stirred widespread speculation and concern. Claims are circulating that an atmospheric river, which in some ways resembles the 1962 Columbus Day Storm, is beaming toward Washington state on a collision course for max destruction.
However, those claims are likely to be overblown.
Our area will get plenty of rain over the next several days, but the storm is only rated an AR3 by the Center For Western Weather and Water Extremes at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Meanwhile, parts of California will be hit by AR5-strength rain and wind — the highest “exceptional” level of storminess — as remnants of this weather system intersect the coastline there.
Meteorology Professor Cliff Mass of the University of Washington released a scientific blog on Oct. 17 about the comparisons of this system to the Columbus Day Storm, including its low-pressure reading of 952 millibars — which, in simple terms, means it’s a powerful storm.
“It is a storm undergoing extratropical transition, changing both its structure and energy sources,” Mass said. “From deriving its energy from the warm waters of the tropical Pacific to the horizontal temperature differences of the mid-latitudes.”
Nonetheless, the fact also remains that the storm is currently a mid-latitude cyclone that is expected to make landfall elsewhere. It was expected to lose energy between Oct. 18-19 before rapidly intensifying on Oct. 20-21.
“The storm revs up at an unimaginable pace on Wednesday and Thursday morning, deepening by 48 hPa in the 24h ending 5 a.m. Thursday,” Mass said. “This makes it a superbomb storm, with the term “bomb” used for storms that deepen by 24 hPa (a unit of pressure) in 24 hr. This storm DOUBLES that — and does most of the amplification in 12 hr.”
“Fortunately for us, the storm is predicted to head northward away from the Northwest coast and to weaken as it moves into the Gulf of Alaska as suggested by the forecast for Thursday evening,” Mass added.
The lurking storm has created quite a stir for Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall, who was bombarded with questions on Oct. 18 about the powerful weather system and had to address questions from county residents.
"It’s far enough offshore we aren’t going to see anything,” McDougall said. “We are probably going to see seas 16-17 feet, which is normal for this time of year, and it’s going to be blustery at this point, not anything rising to any kind of watch or warning level. I don’t see anything big out of this at this point.”
But McDougall acknowledges that weather in the Pacific Northwest is not a precise science.
“There have been a number of people that have brought up the point that there are a lot of times where nothing ever happens when they forecast something bad,” McDougall said. “Certainly, there have been times where nothing has been forecast, and bad juju has happened.”
Updates to forecasting radars in response to the Great Gale of 2007, especially along the Washington coast, have given forecasters much more comprehensive data to examine incoming storms.
McDougall notes it has added to increased consistency with forecasting.
Fortunately for those who’d hate to see a strong storm, and unfortunately for those of us who love a good ole’ potent storm, this one is likely to skunk us this go-around.
