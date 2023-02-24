PACIFIC COUNTY — The potential for a major snow event is ever-so-increasing and the National Weather Service in Portland is advising residents to pay close attention to forecasts.
Weather models are still inconsistent, but the European Center for Medium-range Weather Forecasts model, which is typically one of the most accurate, is pointing toward a significant snowstorm.
The snowstorm is looking to pack two separate punches: Sunday, Feb. 26 into Monday, Feb. 27 and Tuesday, Feb. 28 into Wednesday, March 1 — the latter having the most chance to impact our local area.
According to the ECMWF, snow is expected to start in the evening on Sunday and continue into Monday. The peak of the storm is expected to be around noon Monday, with most of the county coated with around 1-2 inches of snow. The Willapa Hills could see up to 10 inches.
The second punch of the storm is forecast to peak Wednesday at around 9 a.m., with most of the county coated in 6-8 inches of snow. The Willapa Hills could see upward of 17 inches of accumulation.
Raymond and South Bend are currently forecast to see 4-6 inches of snow. Southward towards Nemah and Naselle could get 8 inches. Amounts vary on the Long Beach Peninsula between no snow to 2 inches.
“The details remain highly uncertain, and the forecast will likely change over time,” NWS Meteorologist Shawn Weagle said. “Beyond Monday, the timing and positions of individual mesoscale features will likely dictate the potential for lowland snow or ice.”
“However, there is high confidence that it will remain colder than normal for the remainder of February, and moderate to high confidence this will continue through at least the first few days of March,” he added.
