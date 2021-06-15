ILWACO — Local social media was ablaze over the weekend with concern about a female bear roaming in Ilwaco residential neighborhoods with a plastic container lid wrapped around her neck and with three cubs in tow.
The female, portrayed in photos shared on the Long Beach Peninsula Friends of Facebook page, may have been snared by the plastic loop while browsing in garbage. Some photos show her and the cubs in the immediate vicinity of trash bins.
Capt. Dan Chadwick with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday that live traps are being set up around Ilwaco in the hope of capturing the little family, removing the plastic from around the female’s neck, and transplanting them to a less-inhabited area of the state. The capture may be challenging, he said, since there are so many other food sources in Ilwaco in the form of unsecured garbage cans.
In a state with a large population of black bears and encroaching human populations, it can be difficult finding a place where bears habituated to human food won’t soon get back into trouble.
It’s important for people living in bear country to avoid deliberately or accidentally feeding them, as has become the case in Ilwaco. Wildlife officers say it’s extremely unsafe to have a sub-population of bears that has lost its natural fear of humans, especially if their food supply should suddenly dry up. In the current case, the risk is heightened by the presence of cubs, which females will defend to the death.
Two state laws prohibit people from leaving food or other waste that can attract bears and other wild carnivores. Unintentionally or “negligently” feeding bears can bring a fine of $87, while the fine for intentional feeding can be as much as $1,000. An Ilwaco woman is facing sentencing after her recent conviction for deliberately feeding bears in the Sahalee neighborhood.
Bear tips
Always store garbage cans in a garage or sturdy building until collection day. Bears are smart and opportunistic. If a garbage can is left out, they’ll find it. Put garbage out the morning of collection, not the night before. Peninsula Sanitation, for a modest additional fee, offers bear-proof containers with locking lids that can be left out all the time.
• Remove bird feeders (seed and liquid) from porches, trees, and other accessible areas, and feed pets inside. These feeders can inadvertently become easy, high-calorie attractants for bears. If they find it, they may come back.
• Pick and remove fruit from trees, even the highest branches. Bears love fruit and may climb trees to get it, possibly damaging valuable branches. Also remove fallen fruit.
• Don’t intentionally feed bears, deer, elk, or other wild animals. Bears have great memories, so once they find food, they’ll likely return and associate food with people. Anything a deer or elk will eat, a bear will eat too. Once bears learn to connect people with food, they will likely return and that increases the risk of a negative interaction.
Those who have tried the recommendations listed above but are still experiencing bear visitations should call 360-902-2936 to report concerns to WDFW enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.
For more information, visit wdfw.wa.gov/living/bears.html.
