SOUTH BEND — Shaun A. Schlenker, 43, of Long Beach, appeared in Pacific County Superior Court on March 12 for a review hearing that quickly spiraled in an unusual way after he was deemed competent enough by Western State Hospital to stand trial.
He is accused of a string of crimes in Long Beach, including breaking out the windows of a Long Beach Police Department vehicle with a bat, attacking the police station, and threatening to kill an officer before continuing his alleged spree by vandalizing three nearby businesses.
He was present via Zoom for the hearing and is represented by attorney Harold Karlsvik of South Bend. The hearing got off to a typical start, with Karlsvik and the prosecution entering an order of competency and proceeding with an arraignment. Schlenker faces four felony charges that include first-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest, second-degree malicious mischief, and intimidation of a public servant.
The hearing took a turn after Karlvsik requested that his client be released on his own personal recognizance, citing that he has no felony history and a limited misdemeanor history. Pacific County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger disagreed with Karlsvik and mentioned that Schlenker currently has or had an extreme risk protection order against him from Pierce County. She said his accused crimes in Long Beach make him an "extreme risk to the community due to his pattern of behavior and criminal history."
Richter agreed with the prosecution but lowered Schlenker's bail to $100,000 before asking if there were any more matters to discuss about the case. Schlenker then lodged a variety of allegations against the court. He accused the county and prosecutor's office of violating his "attorney-client confidentiality rights" by holding cases via Zoom and not allowing him and his attorney to speak privately during hearings. He then turned his allegations directly against the judge and others.
"My constitutional rights have been violated by two judges and one officer in this county," Schlenker said. "Judge McAllister and Judge Don J. Richter and Officer Casey Meling, who has lied and stolen property from me. I respectfully request to be released and immediately charges dropped or request that Donald. J. Richter remove himself from this case so that I may be able to call him as a witness later."
During Schlenker's statement, Karlsvik, who was also present via Zoom, didn't make any comment but instead removed his glasses and sat back in his chair, appearing puzzled. Richter denied Schlenker's request for release and stated that if he is called as a witness that situation will be handled at a later date, but the court "finds no reason to recuse itself."
Schlenker will next appear for a pretrial hearing on Mar. 26, and his trial dates are currently scheduled for May 10-12.
