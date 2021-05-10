RAYMOND — The Raymond Police Department arrested Joshau J. Bowe, 24, of Raymond, on April 10 after an investigation into a reported rape incident in Raymond. He was booked into the Pacific County Jail for second-degree rape, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.
According to the probable cause affidavit for the case, two victims identified as 13-year-old and 16-year-old females told police that two months before speaking with them, Bowe welcomed them into his home. During the incident, they reported they had smoked a blunt with him before he stated he wanted to “address the elephant in the room,” that he wanted to have sex with them both.
After making the comments, one of the victims reportedly informed Bowe that she was menstruating, and he replied, “he didn’t care.” According to court documents, Bowe then allegedly took Victim No. 1 into a bedroom and engaged in intercourse with her for two hours. The other victim, Victim No. 2, alleges that Bowe came out during the incident naked and sexually aroused, asking if she wanted to join him with Victim No. 1, and she declined.
During the investigation, conducted by three Raymond Police Department officers, including lead investigator Britany Stigall, Victim No. 2 recounted that at the end of the incident, Bowe allegedly attempted to force himself on her for a kiss, and she told him, “please don’t kiss me.” He is reported to have kissed Victim No. 1 and offered to make a sex tape with her during her next visit.
Both victims provided detailed recounts of the investigation, including specific sexual acts Bowe performed with the victim during the incident. During the interviews, Crisis Support Network staff was present for emotional support for the victims along with their parents.
Both victims were able to pick Bowe’s photo from a lineup of six photos and confirmed that he was the alleged suspect for the incident. The image of Bowe was from his drivers’ license. Bowe first contacted Victim No. 1 approximately 12-18 months ago on Snapchat, which included him sending her “nudes,” and she eventually sent some back.
Bowe is currently being held in jail on $100,000 bail and will make his next court appearance on May 21 for a trial setting.
