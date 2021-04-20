MENLO — Two men are lucky to be alive after a rollover collision on Mill Creek Road outside of Menlo on April 15, just after 7:30 p.m. One of the occupants had to be airlifted to a trauma center because he had life-threatening injuries.
The first responders on scene found a mangled Ford pickup truck off the eastbound lane of Mill Creek Road, about 5 miles from Camp One Road. The male driver was still trapped inside and had to be extricated by firefighters and Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jesse Eastham.
Two officers from the Raymond Police Department were requested to assist with the scene, and one of the officers responded to a home where the truck’s passenger was found. She reportedly found the man conscious but unresponsive with visible head trauma. He was transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital in serious condition.
Due to the driver’s life-threatening injuries, medics requested Airlift Northwest respond to the scene to transport him. The helicopter landed four miles down the road near the merger to Mill Creek and Lilly Wheaton Roads in a large field. The driver was then taken to Tacoma General Hospital in critical condition with injuries to 80% of his body.
The deputy requested the Washington State Patrol to assist with the collision investigation because of the severity of injuries and the likelihood of a vehicular assault charge. The driver was suspected by responding officers of having been under the influence during the collision.
Collisions that result in injuries to a passenger or occupants in another vehicle or a pedestrian by an impaired driver are typically charged as vehicular assault.
According to the investigation, the driver lost control in a long corner and went off the roadway into a ditch. The truck then slid on the passenger side through the ditch before it began to slide on its front end. It then hit a culvert causing the truck to go airborne into a tree before sliding back down into the ditch on its passenger side.
Both speed and drugs or alcohol are believed to have contributed to the collision, WSP said.
The Observer made several attempts to request comment and driver and passenger information from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, but the calls have not been returned as of reporting.
