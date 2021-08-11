OCEAN PARK — An early morning altercation in Ocean Park landed a man in jail after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into another driver not once but twice in the early morning hours of Aug. 8. Andrew K. Windrow, 45 of Seaview, now faces second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and hit and run charges.
Court documents allege that an Ocean Park woman was heading to the beach on the Bay Avenue approach to watch the stars when she observed a vehicle with a male driver driving towards her. The driver, Windrow, then hit her vehicle head-on before leaning out his window and hitting her car with a large knife or machete, according to a probable cause statement.
"[The victim] stated she was in fear and backed her vehicle away rapidly to get away," Pacific County Sheriff's Office Deputy Nick Zimmerman stated in his report. "She stated she had turned around and driven away, but the male in the vehicle began to follow her."
According to the victim, Windrow chased her to the intersection of 260th Place and N. Place, where he overtook her vehicle with his and rammed her off the roadway into some bushes before speeding away. The victim reported that she ran to a nearby home to call 911 for help.
Following the collision, court documents allege that a medic unit was first on scene and could hear noises coming from bushes near the collision and the sound of "glass breaking." In fear for the victim's well-being, they transported her a safe distance from the scene while waiting for Zimmerman to arrive on the scene.
Zimmerman was able to locate evidence of the collision at the scene and on the beach approach consistent with a Subaru and found a license plate that returned to a silver 1999 Subaru Legacy registered to Windrow.
He also observed marks on the victim's vehicle consistent with a large knife or machete.
According to the same court documents, while investigating the collision, Zimmerman stumbled upon a damaged vehicle on N Place that had windows broken out, and was dispatched to another call on Vernon Avenue for a report of a vehicle with its windows broken out. He could not link Windrow to either scene but said he had seen him walking along N Place before.
The incident didn't stop there; while looking for Windrow, Zimmerman was subsequently dispatched to another 911 call — a report of a man sitting and yelling in a grey Subaru with front end damage in the area of 306th Place and I Street. The deputy responded and found a distraught Windrow with a dead car battery.
Court documents allege that Zimmerman offered to help Windrow by attaching cables to his battery to start his vehicle but noted he wouldn't be able to drive very far because his alternator cable was broken. The deputy stated in his report that he attempted to question the man about the collision. However, "he didn't want to talk to him anymore."
Windrow was able to drive away because, under new police reform laws, reasonable suspicion does not establish probable cause, and to that point, Zimmerman could not positively identify him as the suspect.
Court documents further state that after helping Windrow, Zimmerman responded to the victim's house, and she was able to positively identify the suspect, whose description matches that of Windrow — along with a description of his vehicle and license plate numbers.
As a result, Zimmerman established enough for probable cause to arrest Windrow for the collisions. The deputy located Windrow and, with the help of Long Beach Police Officer Jeff Cutting, were able to take him into custody after he locked himself in his car and yelled at them.
Windrow was booked into the jail at 3:42 p.m. on Aug. 8, and his bail was set at $10,000.
