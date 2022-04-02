LEBAM — Derrick D. Weida, 45, was arrested after a tense encounter with officers near Lebam in north Pacific County on March 31 after a 911 caller stated that a suspicious vehicle had been parked on their property since the morning.
According to court records, the caller's husband found the vehicle still parked on their property on his way home from work in the afternoon. He allegedly checked on the vehicle and noticed it was covered with a tarp, and the windows were foggy.
The Pacific County Sheriff's Office responded to the call and, after being unable to get the occupant's attention, requested backup from the Raymond and South Bend Police Departments.
An officer from Raymond arrived on the scene first, and the officers were able to get the attention of the occupant, identified as Weida, but he subsequently went silent inside the vehicle.
Court records state that a deputy from the PCSO applied for and was granted a search warrant by Judge Heidi Heywood to search the vehicle. While it was being executed, Weida started his vehicle and rammed the officer's patrol vehicles several times, allegedly causing serious damage.
Weida eventually stopped his vehicle and exited after being sprayed with pepper spray and several taser attempts. He allegedly continued to act in defiance of the officer's orders, resulting in additional taser attempts and a sheriff's office K9 deployment.
It took five officers and the k9 to subdue Weida and place him into custody.
Raymond Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene because Weida was tased and sprayed with pepper spray, and cleared for booking into the Pacific County Jail.
According to court records, while he was being booked into the jail, a corrections officer discovered Weida in possession of a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Weida currently faces first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree trespassing, reckless endangerment, obstruction of a public servant, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.
