OCEAN PARK — A man trespassed from Jack’s Country Store last summer allegedly made a stop by to burglarize a smoke shack located on the store’s property on Sept. 29. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail.
According to court records, an employee of the store observed Brandon D. Christman, 36, inside the smoke shack and saw him take an “employees only” sign. The employee took a video of the incident.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call and, after meeting with the employee, located Christman a short distance away from the store at the intersection of Bay and Ridge avenues. The deputy spoke with the employee again to confirm what happened and then placed Christman in handcuffs.
“I was able to confirm in our local system that Brandon had been trespassed from the property. I located a case dated 6-31-2021, where [another deputy] contacted Christman on Jack’s Country Store property and advised him that he was trespassing,” the responding deputy stated in the probable cause affidavit.
Christman was booked into the Pacific County Jail on Sept. 29 at 2:03 p.m. for second-degree burglary and is being held on $10,000 bail.
This isn’t Christman’s first run-in with law enforcement this year; he was arrested on July 12 for four counts of second-degree criminal trespassing and one count of fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
