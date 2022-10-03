Pacific County sheriff's vehicles

A Pacific County Sheriff’s deputy made an arrest Sept. 29 after a man allegedly burglarized a building in Ocean Park.

OCEAN PARK — A man trespassed from Jack’s Country Store last summer allegedly made a stop by to burglarize a smoke shack located on the store’s property on Sept. 29. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail.

According to court records, an employee of the store observed Brandon D. Christman, 36, inside the smoke shack and saw him take an “employees only” sign. The employee took a video of the incident.

