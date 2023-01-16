ILWACO — The Long Beach Police Department arrested a man after he was caught entering a trailer that did not belong to him in Ilwaco. The incident unfolded on Jan. 11 after a nearby resident saw the man enter the trailer and exit a few minutes later.
According to court records, a Long Beach Police officer was informed of the incident by an administrator at the police department. The responding officer and a colleague searched the area for the man who was last seen wearing all black.
“[The victim] advised me via telephone that the [reporting party] had taken a picture of the male subject. I asked [the victim] to send it to my work phone. The photograph was of a male subject in all dark clothing sitting on the bench in front of [the victim’s] residence,” the investigating officer wrote in her report.
The officer later located the male, identified as Alexander M. Soto, 42, walking on Pacific Avenue. She, along with additional units from the police department and Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, stopped the man.
According to the arrest probable cause affidavit, Soto told the officers that he was looking for a place to stay. He also admitted that the male in the picture the victim sent the officer was him.
When questioned about entering the residence, Soto stated that he “looked inside but did not go inside.” He also stated that someone started yelling at him, and he told the individual he was there to “pay rent.”
“I asked him about the RV, and he said he heard someone asking for help. Soto stated that he opened the door but did not go inside because of the ‘smell,’” the officer also stated in the arrest probable cause affidavit.
Soto’s story changed several times while the officers questioned him. He was arrested for first-degree burglary and booked into the Pacific County Jail. He is currently jailed on a no-bail hold.
