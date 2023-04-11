RAYMOND — Two businesses issued no-trespass notices to a man after he disturbed the peace on April 8, which ended with him scaring children inside a church. He was arrested by the Raymond Police Department for a plethora of charges.
Brandon R. Holve, 46, has been an increasing issue for the community of Raymond. It all came to a head when he walked into a church, began getting violent and yelling, and a youth pastor had to protect children inside.
According to court records, officers from RPD and the South Bend Police Department converged on downtown Raymond after a 911 caller advised of Holve’s behavior. An officer located him walking around downtown and he was caught at First Interstate Bank at 5th Street and Duryea.
“I verbally informed Holve that he was trespassed from the New Life Fellowship Church,” the arresting officer, Lucas Mathaller, said in the probable cause affidavit. “[Holve] began yelling profanities at us and walked away towards the Raymond Deli.”
He evaded the officers and, against their direct commands to stop and talk to them, walked inside the Raymond Post Office across the street from the bank.
“We then entered the lobby of the Raymond Post Office and advised Holve he was being placed under arrest,” Stigall wrote in the arrest probable cause affidavit. “Holve continued to yell profanities at us and did not comply with our commands to stop walking and turn around.”
“As Holve began reaching into a black backpack that was on the counter in the post office, he was advised he [was] being placed under arrest and [an officer] took Holve’s right arm as [another officer] took Holve’s left arm, and they brought Holve’s arms behind his body.”
While he was being detained, an employee from the post office asked officers to trespass him from that property as well. Holve took the time to yell a profanity at the employee.
Holve was arrested for felony harassment and disorderly conduct, two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and first-degree criminal trespass. His bail was set at $25,000 for the felony charges during a preliminary hearing in Pacific County Superior Court on April 10.
