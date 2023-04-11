RAYMOND — Two businesses issued no-trespass notices to a man after he disturbed the peace on April 8, which ended with him scaring children inside a church. He was arrested by the Raymond Police Department for a plethora of charges.

Brandon R. Holve, 46, has been an increasing issue for the community of Raymond. It all came to a head when he walked into a church, began getting violent and yelling, and a youth pastor had to protect children inside.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.