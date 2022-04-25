RAYMOND — Thomas J. Pickernell, 42, of Raymond, was arrested April 18 after a Pacific County Drug Task Force investigation. He faces three counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.
According to court records, the task force was able to purchase a controlled substance from Pickernell on three separate occasions with the use of a confidential informant. When, where, or what exact drug was purchased were withheld and not included in the probable cause affidavit.
Task force members reportedly have expressed concerns about media coverage of their investigations and felt that it was bringing too much attention to their operations, according to task force lead Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock.
Therefore, probable cause affidavits are now expected to be more vague and likely will only include the minimum necessary information to validate charges and an arrest.
As for Pickernell, he made a preliminary appearance in the Pacific County Superior Court on April 19 and was appointed Indigent Defense Attorney David Hatch.
He appeared on April 22 for an arraignment and entered pleas of not guilty. His trial is currently scheduled for June 21-22 and a pretrial hearing was set for May 20.
